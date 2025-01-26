News Ticker

TCU ends 35 year losing streak, beat Baylor 80-75

January 26, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
BAY 11 20 18 26 75
TCU 17 25 20 18 80

Team Stats

 
FG 28-76 27-52
Field Goal % 36.8 51.9
3PT 8-26 9-15
Three Point % 30.8 60.0
FT 11-17 17-22
Free Throw % 64.7 77.3
Rebounds 34 45
Offensive Rebounds 16 9
Defensive Rebounds 18 36
Assists 15 15
Steals 12 2
Blocks 1 5
Total Turnovers 4 16
Points Off Turnovers 17 6
Fast Break Points 15 2
Points in Paint 30 26
Fouls 20 18
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 22

Team Notes

  • The announced crowd was the second-largest to ever attend a TCU women’s basketball game, trailing only the program’s record-setting audience of 7,314 spectators on Jan. 2, 2013. Coincidentally, that game was opposite Baylor, led by Brittney Griner and ranked No. 2 in the country at the time, and was the Frogs’ first Big 12 home friendly.
  • TCU set a program record for most ranked wins in a season (four) with the result.
  • The Frogs earned their first win over a ranked Baylor team.
  • TCU notched three victories over ranked Big 12 teams in the same season for the first time.
  • The Horned Frogs picked up their 14th all-time win vs. ranked Big 12 opposition.
  • Sunday’s triumph signified the first season in which TCU has earned three ranked wins at home.
  • TCU scored at least 80 points vs. a ranked opponent for the fifth time in the Big 12 era.
  • TCU has now scored 80-plus in 10 of its 15 home wins.
  • The Horned Frogs matched their longest single-season home winning streak ever at 15 games.
  • TCU has now claimed 18 consecutive decisions inside Schollmaier Arena dating back to a 59-49 takedown of Houston on Feb. 24.
  • The Horned Frogs have won 12 of their last 14 conference contests.
  • Baylor became the 17th opponent TCU has held below its season scoring average this season and 44th in the Mark Campbell era.
  • TCU has led at halftime in all nine of its conference games and in 20 of its 22 tilts this season.
  • TCU connected at-or-above a 50 percent clip for the ninth time this season.
  • TCU has now had four players score in double figures in eight games.
  • The Horned Frogs notched their 15th twenty-win season in 48 years of existence.

