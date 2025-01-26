TCU ends 35 year losing streak, beat Baylor 80-75

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|BAY
|11
|20
|18
|26
|75
|TCU
|17
|25
|20
|18
|80
Team Stats
|FG
|28-76
|27-52
|Field Goal %
|36.8
|51.9
|3PT
|8-26
|9-15
|Three Point %
|30.8
|60.0
|FT
|11-17
|17-22
|Free Throw %
|64.7
|77.3
|Rebounds
|34
|45
|Offensive Rebounds
|16
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|18
|36
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|12
|2
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Total Turnovers
|4
|16
|Points Off Turnovers
|17
|6
|Fast Break Points
|15
|2
|Points in Paint
|30
|26
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|22
Team Notes
- The announced crowd was the second-largest to ever attend a TCU women’s basketball game, trailing only the program’s record-setting audience of 7,314 spectators on Jan. 2, 2013. Coincidentally, that game was opposite Baylor, led by Brittney Griner and ranked No. 2 in the country at the time, and was the Frogs’ first Big 12 home friendly.
- TCU set a program record for most ranked wins in a season (four) with the result.
- The Frogs earned their first win over a ranked Baylor team.
- TCU notched three victories over ranked Big 12 teams in the same season for the first time.
- The Horned Frogs picked up their 14th all-time win vs. ranked Big 12 opposition.
- Sunday’s triumph signified the first season in which TCU has earned three ranked wins at home.
- TCU scored at least 80 points vs. a ranked opponent for the fifth time in the Big 12 era.
- TCU has now scored 80-plus in 10 of its 15 home wins.
- The Horned Frogs matched their longest single-season home winning streak ever at 15 games.
- TCU has now claimed 18 consecutive decisions inside Schollmaier Arena dating back to a 59-49 takedown of Houston on Feb. 24.
- The Horned Frogs have won 12 of their last 14 conference contests.
- Baylor became the 17th opponent TCU has held below its season scoring average this season and 44th in the Mark Campbell era.
- TCU has led at halftime in all nine of its conference games and in 20 of its 22 tilts this season.
- TCU connected at-or-above a 50 percent clip for the ninth time this season.
- TCU has now had four players score in double figures in eight games.
- The Horned Frogs notched their 15th twenty-win season in 48 years of existence.