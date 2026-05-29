05/26/2026 Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros

Final Rangers 10, Astros 7
25-29, 12-11 Home
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|HOU
|TEX
|1st
|Burger singled to center, Nimmo scored and Osuna scored, Jung to second.
|0
|2
|1st
|Carter tripled to right, Jung scored and Burger scored.
|0
|4
|1st
|Duran doubled to center, Carter scored.
|0
|5
|1st
|Pederson homered to right (399 feet), Duran scored and Higashioka scored.
|0
|8
|3rd
|Alvarez homered to right center (449 feet), Matthews scored and Peña scored.
|3
|8
|3rd
|Carter homered to right (359 feet).
|3
|9
|4th
|Salazar hit by pitch, Smith scored, Matthews to second, Shewmake to third.
|4
|9
|8th
|Alvarez homered to right (422 feet).
|5
|9
|8th
|Smith homered to left center (457 feet).
|6
|9
|8th
|Duran singled to left, Burger scored, Carter to second.
|6
|10
|9th
|Peña homered to center (454 feet).
|7
|10