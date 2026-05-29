News Ticker

05/26/2026 Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros

May 26, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Houston Astros, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Michael Kolc

Houston Astros
24-32, 12-18 Away
 
Final Rangers 10, Astros 7

TEX

Texas Rangers

25-29, 12-11 Home

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 HOU TEX
  1st Burger singled to center, Nimmo scored and Osuna scored, Jung to second. 0 2
  1st Carter tripled to right, Jung scored and Burger scored. 0 4
  1st Duran doubled to center, Carter scored. 0 5
  1st Pederson homered to right (399 feet), Duran scored and Higashioka scored. 0 8
  3rd Alvarez homered to right center (449 feet), Matthews scored and Peña scored. 3 8
  3rd Carter homered to right (359 feet). 3 9
  4th Salazar hit by pitch, Smith scored, Matthews to second, Shewmake to third. 4 9
  8th Alvarez homered to right (422 feet). 5 9
  8th Smith homered to left center (457 feet). 6 9
  8th Duran singled to left, Burger scored, Carter to second. 6 10
  9th Peña homered to center (454 feet). 7 10

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly