05/26/2026 Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros

1st Burger singled to center, Nimmo scored and Osuna scored, Jung to second. 0 2

1st Carter tripled to right, Jung scored and Burger scored. 0 4

1st Duran doubled to center, Carter scored. 0 5

1st Pederson homered to right (399 feet), Duran scored and Higashioka scored. 0 8

3rd Alvarez homered to right center (449 feet), Matthews scored and Peña scored. 3 8

3rd Carter homered to right (359 feet). 3 9

4th Salazar hit by pitch, Smith scored, Matthews to second, Shewmake to third. 4 9

8th Alvarez homered to right (422 feet). 5 9

8th Smith homered to left center (457 feet). 6 9

8th Duran singled to left, Burger scored, Carter to second. 6 10