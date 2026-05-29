Yordan Alvarez homers twice to help Astros beat Rangers 4-3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|HOU 0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|8
|0
|TEX 1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|HOU
|TEX
|1st
|Nimmo singled to right, Pederson scored.
|0
|1
|2nd
|Shewmake hit sacrifice fly to center, Trammell scored.
|1
|1
|3rd
|Pederson homered to right center (423 feet).
|1
|2
|4th
|Alvarez homered to center (428 feet).
|2
|2
|8th
|Alvarez homered to center (448 feet).
|3
|2
|8th
|Trammell hit sacrifice bunt, Walker scored, Trammell to first on throwing error by pitcher Alexander, Trammell to third.
|4
|2
|8th
|Pederson homered to right center (402 feet).
|4
|3