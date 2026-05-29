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Yordan Alvarez homers twice to help Astros beat Rangers 4-3

May 28, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Houston Astros, MLB, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
HOU  0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 4 8 0
TEX   1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 6 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 HOU TEX
  1st Nimmo singled to right, Pederson scored. 0 1
  2nd Shewmake hit sacrifice fly to center, Trammell scored. 1 1
  3rd Pederson homered to right center (423 feet). 1 2
  4th Alvarez homered to center (428 feet). 2 2
  8th Alvarez homered to center (448 feet). 3 2
  8th Trammell hit sacrifice bunt, Walker scored, Trammell to first on throwing error by pitcher Alexander, Trammell to third. 4 2
  8th Pederson homered to right center (402 feet). 4 3

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