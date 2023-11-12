News Ticker

TCU beat Rice 67-42

November 12, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
Rice 9 9 11 13 42
TCU 10 25 12 20 67

Double doubles by Madison Conner and Sedona Prince leads TCU by the Rice Owls.

Team Stats

 
FG 16-63 21-58
Field Goal % 25.4 36.2
3PT 2-14 10-21
Three Point % 14.3 47.6
FT 8-14 15-19
Free Throw % 57.1 78.9
Rebounds 34 48
Offensive Rebounds 11 14
Defensive Rebounds 23 34
Assists 10 13
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 7
Total Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 19 17
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 28

Team Notes

  • TCU has shot above 40 percent from 3-point range in all three of its victories this season.
  • Fourteen of TCU’s 48 rebounds came on the offensive glass.
  • The Horned Frogs have now won 36 straight games when holding teams to 50 points or less. Head coach Mark Campbell‘s teams are now 10-0 when preventing teams from eclipsing the 50-point threshold.
  • The Horned Frogs improved their record inside Schollmaier Arena to 90-50 all-time and 25-4 in November games
  • TCU’s 42 points allowed were its fewest surrendered in a game since pitching a 75-32 defeat of Nicholls on Dec. 21.
  • TCU has now held teams to 50-or-fewer points in consecutive games for the first time since downing Grambling and Nicholls on Dec. 18-21.
  • The Horned Frogs have snagged 48 rebounds in each of their last two outings.
  • TCU is assisting on 65 percent (51-79) of its field goals this season 

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly