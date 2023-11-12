TCU beat Rice 67-42

|1
Double doubles by Madison Conner and Sedona Prince leads TCU by the Rice Owls.
Team Stats
|FG
|16-63
|21-58
|Field Goal %
|25.4
|36.2
|3PT
|2-14
|10-21
|Three Point %
|14.3
|47.6
|FT
|8-14
|15-19
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|78.9
|Rebounds
|34
|48
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|14
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|34
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Total Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|28
Team Notes
- TCU has shot above 40 percent from 3-point range in all three of its victories this season.
- Fourteen of TCU’s 48 rebounds came on the offensive glass.
- The Horned Frogs have now won 36 straight games when holding teams to 50 points or less. Head coach Mark Campbell‘s teams are now 10-0 when preventing teams from eclipsing the 50-point threshold.
- The Horned Frogs improved their record inside Schollmaier Arena to 90-50 all-time and 25-4 in November games
- TCU’s 42 points allowed were its fewest surrendered in a game since pitching a 75-32 defeat of Nicholls on Dec. 21.
- TCU has now held teams to 50-or-fewer points in consecutive games for the first time since downing Grambling and Nicholls on Dec. 18-21.
- The Horned Frogs have snagged 48 rebounds in each of their last two outings.
- TCU is assisting on 65 percent (51-79) of its field goals this season