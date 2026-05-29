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Azzi scores 22 in 1st WNBA start, Wings beat the Aces 95-87

May 29, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Women

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Azzi Fudd scored 22 points in her first WNBA start, Jessica Shepard scored 22 points, 20 rebounds and had 10 assists for her second triple-double of the season. Dallas outscored the defending champs 50 – 34 in the second half.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
Aces
 26 27 19 15 87
Wings
 21 24 27 23 95
 

Team Stats
FG 36-82 33-67
Field Goal % 44 49
3PT 8-20 10-22
Three Point % 40 45
FT 7-12 19-22
Free Throw % 58 86
Rebounds 33 39
Offensive Rebounds 8 8
Defensive Rebounds 25 31
Assists 21 23
Steals 5 1
Blocks 3 5
Total Turnovers 5 10
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 7 12
Fast Break Points 7 4
Points in Paint 48 38
Fouls 15 16
Technical Fouls 1 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 1
Largest Lead 13 12
Percent Led 57 32

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