Azzi scores 22 in 1st WNBA start, Wings beat the Aces 95-87

Azzi Fudd scored 22 points in her first WNBA start, Jessica Shepard scored 22 points, 20 rebounds and had 10 assists for her second triple-double of the season. Dallas outscored the defending champs 50 – 34 in the second half.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
Aces
|26
|27
|19
|15
|87
|
Wings
|21
|24
|27
|23
|95
|
Team Stats
|FG
|36-82
|33-67
|Field Goal %
|44
|49
|3PT
|8-20
|10-22
|Three Point %
|40
|45
|FT
|7-12
|19-22
|Free Throw %
|58
|86
|Rebounds
|33
|39
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|8
|Defensive Rebounds
|25
|31
|Assists
|21
|23
|Steals
|5
|1
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Total Turnovers
|5
|10
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fast Break Points
|7
|4
|Points in Paint
|48
|38
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technical Fouls
|1
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|1
|Largest Lead
|13
|12
|Percent Led
|57
|32