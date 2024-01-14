News Ticker

TCU knocks off #2 Houston 68-67

January 14, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2
Houston 31 36 67
TCU 29 39 68

Team Stats

 
FG 27-64 22-51
Field Goal % 42.2 43.1
3PT 4-18 8-15
Three Point % 22.2 53.3
FT 9-13 16-29
Free Throw % 69.2 55.2
Rebounds 38 37
Offensive Rebounds 14 14
Defensive Rebounds 24 23
Assists 15 18
Steals 7 3
Blocks 7 4
Total Turnovers 7 11
Points Off Turnovers 13 7
Fast Break Points 8 8
Points in Paint 40 28
Fouls 24 14
Technical Fouls 2 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 12 7

Team Notes

  • TCU improved to 26-48 all-time against Houston and improved to 19-14 in home matchups. 
  • Jamie Dixon improved to 1-0 against Houston as a head coach.
  • It tied for TCU’s highest-ranked win at home in program history. It was the Frogs’ top-ranked win at home since a victory over No. 2 Baylor, 75-72, on Feb. 29, 2020. 
  • TCU defeated its second-straight Top 10 team. The Frogs defeated No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday. 
  • It was the second time in program history that TCU won back-to-back games over top 10 opponents. The first time was two seasons ago when TCU defeated No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 26, 2022, and No. 6 Kansas on March 1, 2022. 
  • The Frogs improved to 9-0 at home this season.
  • TCU was outrebounded by Houston, 38-37. It was TCU’s first win this season when not outrebounding its opponent (1-3).
  • The Frogs outshot the Cougars 43.1 to 42.2 percent. TCU improved to 12-0 this season and 129-26 under Dixon when outshooting its opponent. 
  • It was TCU’s fewest points scored in a win this season.
  • TCU improved to 2-2 over AP Top 25 teams this season. 
  • Of TCU’s 35 wins over AP Top 25 teams, 21 have come under Jamie Dixon.
  • TCU’s 27.3 percent shooting from the field in the first half was its lowest this season.
  • TCU improved to 36-29 in Big 12 home games under Dixon.

Courtesy TCU Basketball

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly