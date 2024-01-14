TCU knocks off #2 Houston 68-67

|1
|2
|31
|36
|67
|29
|39
|68
Team Stats
|FG
|27-64
|22-51
|Field Goal %
|42.2
|43.1
|3PT
|4-18
|8-15
|Three Point %
|22.2
|53.3
|FT
|9-13
|16-29
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|55.2
|Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive Rebounds
|14
|14
|Defensive Rebounds
|24
|23
|Assists
|15
|18
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Total Turnovers
|7
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|13
|7
|Fast Break Points
|8
|8
|Points in Paint
|40
|28
|Fouls
|24
|14
|Technical Fouls
|2
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|12
|7
Team Notes
- TCU improved to 26-48 all-time against Houston and improved to 19-14 in home matchups.
- Jamie Dixon improved to 1-0 against Houston as a head coach.
- It tied for TCU’s highest-ranked win at home in program history. It was the Frogs’ top-ranked win at home since a victory over No. 2 Baylor, 75-72, on Feb. 29, 2020.
- TCU defeated its second-straight Top 10 team. The Frogs defeated No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday.
- It was the second time in program history that TCU won back-to-back games over top 10 opponents. The first time was two seasons ago when TCU defeated No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 26, 2022, and No. 6 Kansas on March 1, 2022.
- The Frogs improved to 9-0 at home this season.
- TCU was outrebounded by Houston, 38-37. It was TCU’s first win this season when not outrebounding its opponent (1-3).
- The Frogs outshot the Cougars 43.1 to 42.2 percent. TCU improved to 12-0 this season and 129-26 under Dixon when outshooting its opponent.
- It was TCU’s fewest points scored in a win this season.
- TCU improved to 2-2 over AP Top 25 teams this season.
- Of TCU’s 35 wins over AP Top 25 teams, 21 have come under Jamie Dixon.
- TCU’s 27.3 percent shooting from the field in the first half was its lowest this season.
- TCU improved to 36-29 in Big 12 home games under Dixon.
