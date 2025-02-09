TCU dominates 2nd half, TCU 63 Texas Tech 42

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|TTU
|9
|17
|7
|9
|42
|TCU
|15
|12
|17
|19
|63
Team Stats
|FG
|15-52
|22-54
|Field Goal %
|28.8
|40.7
|3PT
|3-11
|9-32
|Three Point %
|27.3
|28.1
|FT
|9-15
|10-14
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|71.4
|Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|27
|Assists
|9
|19
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Total Turnovers
|15
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|8
|21
|Fast Break Points
|2
|6
|Points in Paint
|20
|24
|Fouls
|15
|13
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|21
Team Notes
- TCU won its 19th consecutive home game bridging the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
- The Horned Frogs’ 16 home victories are tied for the second-most in a season in program history and one shy of matching the 2018-19 team’s tally of 17 atop the single-season record book.
- TCU improved to 32-4 (.889) inside Schollmaier Arena under Mark Campbell.
- TCU has now claimed four of its last five home games vs. Texas Tech.
- The Horned Frogs notched their fifth season sweep of Texas Tech and first since 2018-19.
- TCU improved to 3-0 this season in games played following a loss.
- TCU secured its third winning record in Big 12 play in 13 seasons of conference membership.
- TCU is now within four victories of setting a program record for total wins in a season with 26.
- Including their 69-43 win in west Texas on Jan. 11, the Horned Frogs held the Lady Raiders to single digits in points scored in five of their eight quarters opposite one another.
- Texas Tech’s two lowest shooting percentages in 2024-25 come opposite the Horned Frogs’ defense as have their fewest number of field goals. The Lady Raiders finished the game 15-52 (.288) from the field.
- TCU has now held 20 of a possible 24 teams under their season scoring average.
- The Horned Frogs have now prevented 11 teams from scoring at least 50 points in 2024-25.
- TCU’s 42 points surrendered were its second fewest in a Big 12 game since joining the league in 2013.
- The Horned Frogs made at least nine 3-pointers for the 16th time this season.