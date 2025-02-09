News Ticker

TCU dominates 2nd half, TCU 63 Texas Tech 42

February 9, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
TTU 9 17 7 9 42
TCU 15 12 17 19 63

Team Stats

 
FG 15-52 22-54
Field Goal % 28.8 40.7
3PT 3-11 9-32
Three Point % 27.3 28.1
FT 9-15 10-14
Free Throw % 60.0 71.4
Rebounds 35 36
Offensive Rebounds 12 9
Defensive Rebounds 23 27
Assists 9 19
Steals 6 7
Blocks 0 7
Total Turnovers 15 12
Points Off Turnovers 8 21
Fast Break Points 2 6
Points in Paint 20 24
Fouls 15 13
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 21

Team Notes

  • TCU won its 19th consecutive home game bridging the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. 
  • The Horned Frogs’ 16 home victories are tied for the second-most in a season in program history and one shy of matching the 2018-19 team’s tally of 17 atop the single-season record book. 
  • TCU improved to 32-4 (.889) inside Schollmaier Arena under Mark Campbell.
  • TCU has now claimed four of its last five home games vs. Texas Tech.
  • The Horned Frogs notched their fifth season sweep of Texas Tech and first since 2018-19.
  • TCU improved to 3-0 this season in games played following a loss.
  • TCU secured its third winning record in Big 12 play in 13 seasons of conference membership.
  • TCU is now within four victories of setting a program record for total wins in a season with 26.
  • Including their 69-43 win in west Texas on Jan. 11, the Horned Frogs held the Lady Raiders to single digits in points scored in five of their eight quarters opposite one another.
  • Texas Tech’s two lowest shooting percentages in 2024-25 come opposite the Horned Frogs’ defense as have their fewest number of field goals. The Lady Raiders finished the game 15-52 (.288) from the field.
  • TCU has now held 20 of a possible 24 teams under their season scoring average.
  • The Horned Frogs have now prevented 11 teams from scoring at least 50 points in 2024-25.
  • TCU’s 42 points surrendered were its second fewest in a Big 12 game since joining the league in 2013.
  • The Horned Frogs made at least nine 3-pointers for the 16th time this season. 

