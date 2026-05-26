05/25/2026 Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros

Astros throw a combined no-hitter in their 9-0 win over the Rangers
Final : Astros 9- Rangers 0
24-29, 11-11 Home
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|HOU
|TEX
|1st
|Alvarez hit sacrifice fly to center, Peña scored.
|1
|0
|4th
|Alvarez homered to center (415 feet).
|2
|0
|5th
|Vázquez reached on bunt single to pitcher, Dezenzo scored, Allen to second.
|3
|0
|5th
|Peña singled to right, Allen scored, Vázquez to third.
|4
|0
|7th
|Walker homered to left center (401 feet), Vázquez scored and Peña scored.
|7
|0
|7th
|Allen singled to left, Meyers scored and Smith scored, Matthews to third.
|9
|0