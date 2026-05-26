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05/25/2026 Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros

May 26, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Houston Astros, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

Astros throw a combined no-hitter in their 9-0 win over the Rangers

HOU

Houston Astros
24-31, 12-17 Away
 
Final : Astros 9- Rangers 0
TEX

Texas Rangers
24-29, 11-11 Home

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 HOU TEX
  1st Alvarez hit sacrifice fly to center, Peña scored. 1 0
  4th Alvarez homered to center (415 feet). 2 0
  5th Vázquez reached on bunt single to pitcher, Dezenzo scored, Allen to second. 3 0
  5th Peña singled to right, Allen scored, Vázquez to third. 4 0
  7th Walker homered to left center (401 feet), Vázquez scored and Peña scored. 7 0
  7th Allen singled to left, Meyers scored and Smith scored, Matthews to third. 9 0

 

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