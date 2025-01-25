AFC Championship Preview: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How did they get here?

The Buffalo Bills hosted two games at home in this year’s playoffs. In their first game they soundly beat the Broncos 31-7. The Broncos had a good season, but too much Josh Allen made the difference for the Bills. In the Bills game against the Ravens, the snow played a huge difference. The Bills defense shut down the Ravens rushing attack and created 3 turnovers which helped out in the 27-25 victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Last week the Houston Texans came into Kansas City and fought a good fight, but the Chiefs had way too many weapons. The defense struggled a bit on 4th down, but the Chiefs got the 9-point victory 23-14.

Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Bills have one player listed as questionable, 1 out and 3 on the IR. Bills: CB Christian Benford is out and S Taylor Rapp listed as questionable with a return date on 1/26. LB Braylon Spector, OT Travis Clayton and QB Shane Buechele are listed on the IR. The Chiefs have 8 players on the IR with 3 slated to return for this game. LDE BJ Thompson is out. Chiefs: WR Mecole Hardman definitely won’t play, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, WR Skyy Moore definitely won’t play, LB Jack Cochrane is on the IR and PK Spencer Shrader will probably be watching from the sidelines .



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – January 26 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: CBS/Paramount+

GEHA Stadium at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Buffalo Bills (13-4, 5-4 Away)

The Buffalo Bills offense will need to move the ball and stay ahead of the chains. Over the past two weeks, quarterback Josh Allen has carried this team in pivotal points of the games. He’s dangerous throwing the ball and running it on 3rd downs. He will be the x-factor for the Bills on the road. Keep an eye on the Bills defensive line for this one. Creating turnovers will be job 1 for the Bills defense. Players to watch: RB James Cook, WR Khalil Shakir, S Damar Hamlin and S Taylor Rapp.



Kansas City Chiefs (15-2, 8-0 Home)

The Chiefs will be on alert from start to finish for this one. The Bills are hot and they’re standing in the way of the Chiefs getting to the Super Bowl for their 3-peat. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will need to get the ball into the hands of his play makers. My dark horse for this team will be the running backs Kareen Hunt and Isiah Pacheco. Running the ball will establish the passing game. The x-factor for the Chiefs will be TE Travis Kelce catching passes in the red zone. Players to watch: S Justin Reed, WR Xavier Worthy, LB Nick Bolton and PK Harrison Butker.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 54.6% chance of winning this one and heading to the Super Bowl. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Chiefs by 4! The game will open up in the 3rd quarter. The Chiefs are the better team, and they will get past the Bills at home.



Final Score

Chiefs – 28

Bills – 24