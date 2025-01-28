Dallas Mavericks: Still Struggling

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is Struggling to Find an Identity

Last week the Dallas Mavericks dropped another 3 out of 5 games losing to Charlotte, Minnesota and Boston. Dallas has the talent to play with any team in the league but fail to close out teams in the 3rd and 4th quarters of every game. They lack toughness in the paint and rebounding is dead! If you are a fan of the Mavericks, you can see that this team is a one pass-one shot team that launches 3-pointers with guys trailing the play. The Mavericks are spending way too much time playing individual ball with no board coverage. Over the last 3 games Dallas was out rebounded by 7.2 boards in those games. What’s needed is some toughness on the blocks and the wing. They have the players sitting on the bench rotting away just watching the games. Hey coach! Please play Markieff Morris and Dwight Powell. Things will be better once Luka Doncic is back… right?



Western Conference Free Fall

Last week Dallas was sitting in the 7th spot in the Western Conference. The three losses that Dallas suffered this past week dropped them from 7th to 9th and on the outside looking in for the playoffs . Dallas is a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings and a half game behind the Phoenix Suns. The return of Luka Doncic is still up in the air. Dereck Lively II will be out with a foot injury. Center Dwight Powell and SF Naji Marshall will return on January 29 to the active roster. Dallas picked up center Kylor Kelley this week. He’s another soft 7-footer that will see limited time on the bench. Player rotation will be huge for this coming week for Dallas. Dallas will be on the road for their next 3 games against New Orleans, Detroit and Cleveland.



Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Wednesday – 1/29 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the third game against the Pelicans this season. The series is split 1-1 as of right now. Dallas will need to play tough on the boards and create turnovers in the open floor. The Pelicans are 12-34 and on a 2-game losing streak. Dallas will need to play tough and take the Pelicans fans out of the game by starting the game with quick baskets. Player matchup: Pelicans CJ McCollum versus Mavericks Kyrie Irving. I’m taking Dallas by 10+ Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Pelicans 109



Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

Friday – 1/31 – 6:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the first game between the teams this season. The Pistons once were the laughingstock of the NBA, but now this team is getting better. In their last 5 games Detroit is 2-3 with wins over Houston and Atlanta. Dallas will be on high alert because this team has a lot of energy on both ends of the floor. Player matchup: Pistons Cade Cunningham vs Dallas Spencer Dinwiddie. I’m taking Dallas by 10+ Final Score: Mavericks 129 – Pistons 117



Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Sunday – 2/2 – 2:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second meeting between the teams with the Cavaliers winning the first meeting 134-122 in Dallas. Dallas has a problem with finishing strong in the 4th quarter of games. Cleveland is basically favored 3-to-1 in this game as they should be. Dallas will need to prove to themselves that they can play tough teams and finish games in the last 3 minutes. Player matchup: Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell versus Mavericks Kyrie Irving. I’m taking Cleveland by 9! Final Score: Mavericks 130 – Cavaliers 139