TCU basketball starts conference play with a 77-55 win over Kansas State

Final 1 2 3 4 T KSU 15 11 11 18 55 TCU 20 19 20 18 77

Olivia Miles scored 29 points to lead all players and a solid TCU defense held K-state to 33% shooting from the field. The Horned Frogs (13-0) have won 26 of their last 27 games overall, the loss coming to Texas in the regional finals of last season’s NCAA Tournament.