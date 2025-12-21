News Ticker

TCU basketball starts conference play with a 77-55 win over Kansas State

December 20, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
KSU
 15 11 11 18 55
TCU
 20 19 20 18 77

Olivia Miles scored 29 points to lead all players and a solid TCU defense held K-state to 33% shooting from the field. The Horned Frogs (13-0) have won 26 of their last 27 games overall, the loss coming to Texas in the regional finals of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Team Stats
FG 21-63 29-57
Field Goal % 33 51
3PT 4-23 6-16
Three Point % 17 38
FT 9-12 13-16
Free Throw % 75 81
Rebounds 30 43
Offensive Rebounds 10 10
Defensive Rebounds 20 33
Assists 15 20
Steals 7 5
Blocks 1 8
Total Turnovers 11 15
Points Off Turnovers 12 13
Fast Break Points 8 7
Points in Paint 26 44
Fouls 20 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 24
Percent Led 12 83

