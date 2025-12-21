TCU basketball starts conference play with a 77-55 win over Kansas State

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
KSU
|15
|11
|11
|18
|55
|
TCU
|20
|19
|20
|18
|77
Olivia Miles scored 29 points to lead all players and a solid TCU defense held K-state to 33% shooting from the field. The Horned Frogs (13-0) have won 26 of their last 27 games overall, the loss coming to Texas in the regional finals of last season’s NCAA Tournament.
|
Team Stats
|FG
|21-63
|29-57
|Field Goal %
|33
|51
|3PT
|4-23
|6-16
|Three Point %
|17
|38
|FT
|9-12
|13-16
|Free Throw %
|75
|81
|Rebounds
|30
|43
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|20
|33
|Assists
|15
|20
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Total Turnovers
|11
|15
|Points Off Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fast Break Points
|8
|7
|Points in Paint
|26
|44
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|24
|Percent Led
|12
|83