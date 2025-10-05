News Ticker

TCU scores 3 touchdowns in the 4th quarter to beat Colorado 35-21

October 5, 2025 Big XII Football, Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, TCU Football

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
COLO
 0 14 0 7 21
TCU
 0 14 0 21 35

Scoring Summary

 2nd COL 13:33 COL – Miller,Omarion 6 yd pass from Salter,Kaidon (Mata,Alejandro kick) 13 plays, 80 yards, TOP 06:54
7
0
2nd COL 06:32 COL – Salter,Kaidon 10 yd run (Mata,Alejandro kick), 12 plays, 45 yards, TOP 05:19
14
0
2nd TCU 02:38 TCU – Hoover,Josh 1 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 10 plays, 76 yards, TOP 03:49
14
7
2nd TCU 01:32 TCU – McAlister,Eric 23 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 2 plays, 33 yards, TOP 00:21
14
14
4th TCU 14:04 TCU – Kaiuway,Lafayette 10 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 12 plays, 67 yards, TOP 05:25
14
21
4th COL 11:42 COL – Miller,Omarion 31 yd pass from Salter,Kaidon (Mata,Alejandro kick) 5 plays, 50 yards, TOP 02:22
21
21
4th TCU 05:44 TCU – Manjack IV,Joseph 18 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 3 plays, 27 yards, TOP 01:12
21
28
4th TCU 00:19 TCU – McAlister,Eric 21 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 7 plays, 59 yards, TOP 02:14
21
35
  21 35
 

Team Stats
1st Downs 20 23
3rd down efficiency 9-14 7-15
4th down efficiency 1-1 2-3
Total Yards 343 369
Passing 217 275
Comp/Att 18/29 23/33
Yards per pass 7.5 8.3
Interceptions thrown 3 0
Rushing 126 94
Rushing Attempts 35 35
Yards per rush 3.6 2.7
Penalties 6-43 7-85
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles lost 1 0
Interceptions thrown 3 0
Possession 31:32 28:28

