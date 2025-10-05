TCU scores 3 touchdowns in the 4th quarter to beat Colorado 35-21

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
COLO
|0
|14
|0
|7
|21
|
TCU
|0
|14
|0
|21
|35
Scoring Summary
|2nd
|COL
|13:33
|COL – Miller,Omarion 6 yd pass from Salter,Kaidon (Mata,Alejandro kick) 13 plays, 80 yards, TOP 06:54
|
7
|
0
|2nd
|COL
|06:32
|COL – Salter,Kaidon 10 yd run (Mata,Alejandro kick), 12 plays, 45 yards, TOP 05:19
|
14
|
0
|2nd
|TCU
|02:38
|TCU – Hoover,Josh 1 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 10 plays, 76 yards, TOP 03:49
|
14
|
7
|2nd
|TCU
|01:32
|TCU – McAlister,Eric 23 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 2 plays, 33 yards, TOP 00:21
|
14
|
14
|4th
|TCU
|14:04
|TCU – Kaiuway,Lafayette 10 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 12 plays, 67 yards, TOP 05:25
|
14
|
21
|4th
|COL
|11:42
|COL – Miller,Omarion 31 yd pass from Salter,Kaidon (Mata,Alejandro kick) 5 plays, 50 yards, TOP 02:22
|
21
|
21
|4th
|TCU
|05:44
|TCU – Manjack IV,Joseph 18 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 3 plays, 27 yards, TOP 01:12
|
21
|
28
|4th
|TCU
|00:19
|TCU – McAlister,Eric 21 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 7 plays, 59 yards, TOP 02:14
|
21
|
35
|21
|35
|
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|3rd down efficiency
|9-14
|7-15
|4th down efficiency
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Yards
|343
|369
|Passing
|217
|275
|Comp/Att
|18/29
|23/33
|Yards per pass
|7.5
|8.3
|Interceptions thrown
|3
|0
|Rushing
|126
|94
|Rushing Attempts
|35
|35
|Yards per rush
|3.6
|2.7
|Penalties
|6-43
|7-85
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles lost
|1
|0
|Interceptions thrown
|3
|0
|Possession
|31:32
|28:28