Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Where’s the Defense?

The Cowboys will need to find a way to get some defensive stops. Dallas dropped their two games to Detroit and Minnesota by giving up an average of 37 points. Two things that stands out: First, stopping the run. They will need to play physical up front and close the gaps. Next, they will need to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks. Dallas can’t allow quarterbacks to sit in the pocket for 9-10 seconds!



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – December 21 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Los Angeles Chargers (10-4, 4-2 Away)

The Chargers have won 4 of their last 5 games with wins over Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Kansas City. Their only loss was on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars by 29 on the road. The Chargers are far better than anyone thought they would be this season. They sit right behind the Broncos in the AFC West. Keep an eye on their quarterback Justin Herbert in this one. He will be the x-factor for the Chargers. On defense the key players will be LB Daiyan Henley and S Tony Jefferson. The Charger defense is one to watch.



Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1, 4-2-1 Home)

The Cowboys running game will be questionable this week. Starting running back Javonte Williams is listed as questionable. This season he has racked up 1,113 rushing yards on 230 carries with 10 touchdowns. He has been the workhorse for the Cowboys offense. The Cowboys running game will be pivotal for this game. No run game means the offense will have to rely on the arm of QB Dak Prescott. Therefore the offense will need to get the ball into the hands of the tight ends to open up the field. Dak Prescott will need to use his legs to keep the defense honest. I know he’s not the runner he once was but Dak can still make a move or two when needed. Last week place kicker Brandon Aubrey looked mortal and missed 2 field goals. This week he will make it up and get back on track.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 51.4% chance of winning on the road in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. If Dallas comes out and play on a high level, they could win this one walking away, if not … it’s all over! I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Chargers – 20