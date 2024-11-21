News Ticker

#19 TCU routs Incarnate Word 81-43

November 21, 2024

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
UIW 11 13 12 7 43
TCU 18 17 21 25 81

Team Stats

 
FG 18-57 30-58
Field Goal % 31.6 51.7
3PT 3-15 9-25
Three Point % 20.0 36.0
FT 4-6 12-13
Free Throw % 66.7 92.3
Rebounds 28 38
Offensive Rebounds 11 10
Defensive Rebounds 17 28
Assists 10 20
Steals 5 13
Blocks 1 9
Total Turnovers 18 11
Points Off Turnovers 9 28
Fast Break Points 0 17
Points in Paint 22 38
Fouls 9 8
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 41

Team Notes

  • TCU improved to 15-10 as an AP Top 20 team.
  • The Horned Frogs are now 33-8 at home as a ranked team.
  • TCU won its 20th consecutive nonconference game.
  • TCU is now 18-0 in nonconference play under Campbell.
  • The Horned Frogs notched their second seven-game home winning streak in the Campbell era.
  • TCU boosted its November home games record to 33-4 since Schollmaier Arena reopened in 2015.
  • TCU had three-or-more players score in double figures for the fourth consecutive game.
  • The Horned Frogs have now held 30 of 36 teams under their season scoring average under Campbell.
  • TCU has now kept 28 of 38 opponents at-or-below a 33 percent clip from distance since Campbell took over in 2023.
  • The Frogs have now won 43 straight games when limiting opponents to 50 points or less.
  • TCU finished with 13 steals, its second-most in a game this season.
  • TCU produced a 28-8 edge in points off turnovers , marking the fourth time in 2024-25 it has scored at least 25 points off turnovers this season.

