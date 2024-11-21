19 TCU routs Incarnate Word 81-43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|UIW
|11
|13
|12
|7
|43
|TCU
|18
|17
|21
|25
|81
Team Stats
|FG
|18-57
|30-58
|Field Goal %
|31.6
|51.7
|3PT
|3-15
|9-25
|Three Point %
|20.0
|36.0
|FT
|4-6
|12-13
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|92.3
|Rebounds
|28
|38
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|17
|28
|Assists
|10
|20
|Steals
|5
|13
|Blocks
|1
|9
|Total Turnovers
|18
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|9
|28
|Fast Break Points
|0
|17
|Points in Paint
|22
|38
|Fouls
|9
|8
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|41
Team Notes
- TCU improved to 15-10 as an AP Top 20 team.
- The Horned Frogs are now 33-8 at home as a ranked team.
- TCU won its 20th consecutive nonconference game.
- TCU is now 18-0 in nonconference play under Campbell.
- The Horned Frogs notched their second seven-game home winning streak in the Campbell era.
- TCU boosted its November home games record to 33-4 since Schollmaier Arena reopened in 2015.
- TCU had three-or-more players score in double figures for the fourth consecutive game.
- The Horned Frogs have now held 30 of 36 teams under their season scoring average under Campbell.
- TCU has now kept 28 of 38 opponents at-or-below a 33 percent clip from distance since Campbell took over in 2023.
- The Frogs have now won 43 straight games when limiting opponents to 50 points or less.
- TCU finished with 13 steals, its second-most in a game this season.
- TCU produced a 28-8 edge in points off turnovers , marking the fourth time in 2024-25 it has scored at least 25 points off turnovers this season.