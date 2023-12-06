Wildcats no match for TCU, TCU 77 – ACU 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|26
|10
|17
|60
|26
|11
|18
|22
|77
Team Stats
|FG
|22-62
|28-59
|Field Goal %
|35.5
|47.5
|3PT
|8-25
|14-37
|Three Point %
|32.0
|37.8
|FT
|8-8
|7-10
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|70.0
|Rebounds
|29
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|14
|17
|Defensive Rebounds
|15
|24
|Assists
|12
|22
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|0
|12
|Total Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|12
|10
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|22
Team Notes
- TCU has led wire-to-wire in its last four victories and has never trailed in five of its nine wins. The Horned Frogs have faced a multi-possession deficit in just one game.
- The Horned Frogs have knocked down 14 three-pointers in consecutive games and three times this season.
- TCU held an 11-4 edge on the glass and dished out eight assists in the first quarter.
- ACU’s 26-11 scoring edge in the second quarter marked the first time all season TCU was outscored in the frame.
- The Horned Frogs outscored the Wildcats 40-27 in the second half.
- TCU finished with 12 blocks. The 12 rejections were tied for the ninth-most in a game in program history and were the Horned Frogs most in a game since 2005.
- TCU attempted the third-most 3-pointers in a game (37) in program history.
- The Horned Frogs now rank second nationally in 3-pointers (98).
- TCU’s 26 first quarter points were its most in the frame this season.
- TCU has led at halftime in every game.
Individual Notes
- Conner and Prince continue to be the only duo in the nation averaging 20 points per game. Conner increased her points per game average to 24.8 while Prince is averaging an even 21 points per outing.
- Tuesday’s game marked the second time this season Conner and Prince have eclipsed 20 points in the same game.
- Conner has hit 51 three’s through nine games. She is already just 37 deep balls away from breaking Zahna Medley’s single-season program record for 3-pointers.
Courtesy TCU basketball