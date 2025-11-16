Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is Trying to Figure Things Out

The Cowboys are trying to find some footing right now. Currently the team is sitting in 2nd place in the NFC East right behind the Philadelphia Eagles pretty much tied with the Commanders and Giants in the cellar of the division. You could’ve bought me for a wooden nickel if you said that the Cowboys would be in last place in every defensive category in the NFL on defense but lead the NFL in scoring at the same time! Dallas lost a big part of the defense with the sudden passing of defensive tackle Marshawn Kneeland last Monday in Dallas. He was 24 years old with a beautiful life and career ahead of him. I hope the Cowboys do something special to celebrate Kneeland at the game. A moment of silence would be a good start. That being said, the game is still scheduled to be played on Monday night and Dallas will have to field a defense. If Dallas loses this game the fans will sing that same old song, “We’ll get them next year!” Even with a win against the lowly Raiders, is the season still a lost one?



Fixing the Problems

The Cowboys will need to run the ball first and not allow penalties to put them in a panic on offense. Play calling will be a significant factor in the first and second quarters. Keep an eye on the Cowboys offensive line and defensive backfield. Applying pressure will keep the Raiders offense on their heels. Dallas will need to play all four quarters in order to get a much-needed win on the road.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders

Monday – November 17 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1, 1-4 Away)

The Cowboys has a chance to stop the bleeding. Right now, the Cowboys are on a 2-game losing streak. This game will be huge for Dallas on both sides of the ball. Here’s the thing gist of the game plan: come out and hit the Raiders in the mouth and watch them crumple. Dallas has an explosive offense with the best kicker and tight end in the league. Dallas will need to move the chains and when they get into trouble, kick field goals and get easy points. The x-factor for the team will be the cornerbacks and safeties. Creating turnovers and stopping long pass plays will be job one for the defense! The return of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie corner Shavon Revel will certainly help and provide some relief to the defense.



Las Vegas Raiders (2-7, 1-3 Home)

The Raiders are searching for a win and an identity. Right now, they are on a 3-game losing streak with losses to Kansas City, Jacksonville and Denver. The Raiders sit in last place in the AFC West and a win against the Cowboys can help their confidence. Quarterback Geno Smith is listed as questionable and back up Kenny Pickett is a decent back up. Keep an eye on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. He’s becoming a better runner from week to week. He will get the ball at least 15 times during this game. He will be the x-factor for the Raiders at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 59.6% chance of winning on the road. If the Cowboys defense shows up this will be a turning point for the team this season. If the defense gives up 21 points, it will be over before the 4th quarter; but I don’t think that happens. That’s why I’m taking Dallas the Cowboys by 6 points!



Final Score

Cowboys – 23

Raiders – 17