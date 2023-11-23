Navy Midshipmen vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Navy Midshipmen vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – November 25 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Navy Midshipmen (5-5, 4-3 American)

SMU Mustangs (9-2, 7-0 American)



The Mustangs are bowl eligible and are gearing up to play in the American Athletic Conference championship this year. #18 Tulane is still sitting in the top spot in while UTSA is on the heels of the Mustangs who are currently in second place. This game will be a trap game for the Mustangs. This week they will need to secure a win and stay healthy leading into the conference championship.



Why you should watch this game

You’ve already done your Black Friday shopping and you’ve knocked out the honey-do list by putting up your Christmas decorations. Time to enjoy some “you time” with a Saturday morning football game.



Navy Midshipmen

Everyone knows what Navy is going to do. They are going to run the ball on first, second and third down. It’s up to the opposing defense to stop them and this week it’s the SMU defense that has the task of stopping them. Quarterback Tai Lavatai has 522 passing yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He can pass the ball, but Navy only attempts 7-10 passes a game. Running back Alex Tecza has 723 rushing yards on 115 attempts with 5 touchdowns this season. He will be the x-factor for the Midshipmen for this game.



SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs will need to get the ball down field plain and simple. They can’t allow Navy to move the chains and eat the clock up. The defense will have their hands full with power running from the Midshipmen. Therefore keeping fresh defensive linemen in rotation will be key and linebackers too. Keep an eye on quarterback Preston Stone in this game. He will need to control the offense in long yardage situations. He cannot turn the ball over after getting behind on the score board. Players to watch: RB Jaylan Knighton, WR Jake Bailey and DE Jaylan Jones.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 96.1% chance to win at home. I’m taking the Mustangs by 17!



Final Score

Mustangs – 30

Midshipmen – 13