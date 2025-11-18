Dallas Mavericks: Rebuilding the Ship

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



MFFL? Are you sure?

For the past 20 plus years the Dallas Mavericks have been one of the league’s most exciting teams. I’ve been a fan since Mark Aguirre, Brad Davis, Roy Tarpley, Derrick Harper, Dale Ellis, Sam Perkins, Detlef Schrempf and Rolando Blackman just to name a few of those guys. I can remember trying out for the team in 1995 when they had Jason Kidd, Jamal Mashburn and Jimmy Jackson just to name a few. This season has been extremely difficult to watch because the team needs a clear-cut leader while point guard Kyrie Irving is working himself back from an injury. Right now, the Mavericks are 4-11 and sit at the bottom of the league. I totally believe in the Mavs but let’s grasp a better understanding of what’s going on. Dallas fired general manager Nico Harrison last week. Dallas now has co-general managers Michael Finely and Matt Riccardi until the team finds a permanent general manager. This week Dallas has a 3-game home stand. I can see the team is beginning to find their way but the Mavs still need that one player to step and lead.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need the coaching staff to make some adjustments in the line up to stay close in games. In-game adjustments will be key for the Mavericks this week. Wednesday, Dallas hosts the 8-5 Knicks, Friday, Dallas will face the 2-12 Pelicans and Saturday they go against the 4-10 Memphis Grizzlies. The x-factor for the Mavericks will be how well Coach Kidd, and his staff utilize their players during the 3-game home stand. Dallas will find a way to win all three at home and find some type of footing in the Western Conference right now.



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – November 19 – 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the first of two meetings against the Knicks this season. Former point guard Jalen Brunson is coming into Dallas with a solid Knicks team. Dallas will need to keep a fresh body on him throughout this game. Brunson is averaging 28 points per game. Keep an eye on the Mavericks back court. They will need to create turnovers and play solid defense on the wings. ESPN has the Knicks with a 72.5% chance of winning this one. The Knicks are clearly the better team. I’m taking the Knicks by 10+



Final Score

Knicks – 120

Mavericks – 107



New Orlean Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks (NBA Cup – Group Play)

Friday – November 21 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA/WFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second of four games against the Pelicans this year. In the first game the Mavericks lost a heart breaker by 2 points at home. The Pelicans aren’t world beaters and Dallas will be ready for them this time. I picked Dallas to beat them in the first meeting. I guess the Mavericks didn’t get the memo to blow them out. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 61.1% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 15! Players to watch for Dallas: Cooper Flagg and D’Angelo Russell.



Final Score

Mavericks – 109

Pelicans – 89



Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies (NBA Cup – Group Play)

Saturday – November 22 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA-TV

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



Dallas will need to be on alert for this one. In their meeting in Memphis the Grizzlies came out strong against the Mavs scoring easy transition baskets. Dallas will need to stay out of foul trouble. Memphis guard Ja Morant is playing like he’s trying to prove himself to the league that he can be a future MVP. In order for the Mavericks to get a win Saturday they need to be the best rebounding team on the court! Second chance opportunities will be the x-factor for Dallas. I’m picking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Mavericks – 120

Grizzlies – 110