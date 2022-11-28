Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts

Monday – November 28 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7, 1-4 Away)

Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1, 2-3 Home)



The AFC is looking as if they are trying to hold on to some type of dominance. The world will be watching two of the top teams in the AFC (years ago) play just to be playing a game Monday night. The Steelers are struggling this season while the Colts are in disarray from the office to the field. Let’s take a look at this week’s Monday Night Football matchup.



What are they playing for?

The Steelers are currently in last place in the AFC North while the Colts are in second place in the AFC South right behind the Titans. Keep an eye on both of these teams for the rest of the season. They both could make the playoffs. Believe it or not!



Pittsburgh Steelers

Will this be the season that the Steelers miss the playoffs for the first time in a few years? Head Coach Mike Tomlin will not allow that to happen. At best they could be a wild card with team around them losing key games. Tomlin is putting all of his eggs in QB Kenny Pickett’s basket. He has 1426 passing yards with 3 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Sad part for the Steelers offense, they have abandoned the run! Keep an eye on the Steelers offense because they are the x-factor for this game.



Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback Matt Ryan is still competitive under center for the Colts. He has 2443 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The key for the Colts will be running back Jonathan Taylor. He needs the ball early and often. The Steelers defense is giving up 103 yards on the ground to opposing teams. The running game will open up the passing game. Old school football is key. The x-factor doe the Colts will be the defensive line this week.

Prediction

ESPN has the Colts with a 63.7% chance of winning at home. This game will come down to some old school smash mouth football. Running the ball could help both struggle quarterbacks in the passing game.



Final Score

Steelers – 17

Colts – 16