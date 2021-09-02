Northwestern State Demons vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Northwestern State Demons vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – September 4 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Apogee Stadium – Denton, Texas

Records Before the Game

Northwestern State Demons (0-0)

North Texas Mean Green (0-0)



Both teams are looking to shake off last year’s bad mojo! Northwestern State’s season was head scratching at best. While UNT plain and simple just fell apart in their last seven games of their season. Both teams started well until they started to slide and started losing very winnable games to mediocre teams in their conferences. Let’s take a look at both teams and key players from both schools.



Northwestern State Demons

The Demons play in the Southland Conference and are looking to turn their fortunes around this season. There are only six teams in the conference and winning conference allows a team a bowl bid. In order for the Demons to take control of their own destiny this season, they must get a win at North Texas. Players to watch: QB Kaleb Fletcher, Mike Salazar and RB Scooter Adams will see the bulk of the carries. On defense: DL Theron Bellard, DE Johnathan Daigle and CB Cedric Anderson are the impact players for the Demons.



North Texas Mean Green

This should be the coming out party for North Texas’ offense. They are returning eight starters from last year’s team. QB Austin Aune will start under center and look for him to give the ball to last season’s leading rusher, DeAndre Torrey. The offense has wide outs Roderic Burns and Jyaire Shorter returning as well. This game will be the offense’s coming out party at the expense of the visiting Demons of Northwestern State.

Prediction

If you want to see two offenses go at it on Saturday this is the game to watch. Both defenses struggled last year and I don’t see a change in either team on that side of the ball, but both offenses can score points. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 97.5% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking UNT by 17!



Final Score

UNT – 35

NWST – 18