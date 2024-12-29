News Ticker

Americans fall to KC 4-2

December 29, 2024 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
 Kansas City Mavericks 14 23 8 45
 Allen Americans 8 11 9 28

Scoring

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

Americans
3:24
Goal
Goal by #23 J.C. Brassard, assisted by #24 Harrison Blaisdell.
KC
7:12
Goal
Goal by #23 David Noël, assisted by #18 Damien Giroux and #6 Justin MacPherson.
Americans
9:13
Goal
Goal by #16 Kyle Crnkovic, assisted by #44 Nolan Orzeck and #8 Mark Duarte.
KC
13:28
Goal
Goal by #17 Jackson Berezowski, assisted by #13 David Cotton and #23 David Noël.
KC
14:35
Goal
Goal by #23 David Noël, assisted by #28 Cade Borchardt and #15 Marcus Crawford.

3rd Period

KC
19:59
Goal
Goal by #28 Cade Borchardt.

