Americans fall to KC 4-2

|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|
|0
|3
|1
|4
|
|0
|2
|0
|2
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Kansas City Mavericks
|14
|23
|8
|45
|Allen Americans
|8
|11
|9
|28
Scoring
1st Period
No Scoring
2nd Period
Americans
3:24
Goal
Goal by #23 J.C. Brassard, assisted by #24 Harrison Blaisdell.
KC
7:12
Goal
Goal by #23 David Noël, assisted by #18 Damien Giroux and #6 Justin MacPherson.
Americans
9:13
Goal
Goal by #16 Kyle Crnkovic, assisted by #44 Nolan Orzeck and #8 Mark Duarte.
KC
13:28
Goal
Goal by #17 Jackson Berezowski, assisted by #13 David Cotton and #23 David Noël.
KC
14:35
Goal
Goal by #23 David Noël, assisted by #28 Cade Borchardt and #15 Marcus Crawford.
3rd Period
KC
19:59
Goal
Goal by #28 Cade Borchardt.