11 TCU beats Brown 79-47, Van Lith scores 17

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|BRWN
|14
|11
|11
|11
|47
|TCU
|17
|17
|24
|21
|79
Team Stats
|FG
|17-57
|31-74
|Field Goal %
|29.8
|41.9
|3PT
|7-27
|11-27
|Three Point %
|25.9
|40.7
|FT
|6-7
|6-7
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|85.7
|Rebounds
|28
|54
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|20
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|34
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Total Turnovers
|11
|8
|Points Off Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fast Break Points
|4
|12
|Points in Paint
|16
|34
|Fouls
|11
|10
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|32
Team Notes
- TCU finished undefeated at home in nonconference play for the second straight year and ninth time in 48 seasons of existence.
- The Horned Frogs improved to 25-1 in nonconference action in the Campbell era.
- TCU is two victories away from matching the longest home winning streak in program history.
- TCU improved to 8-0 in games played following a break of six days or more over the last two seasons.
- The Horned Frogs have now held 37 opponents under their season scoring average over the last two seasons, including 11 of 13 this season.
- Brown became the eighth team to fail to score 50 points vs. TCU in 2024-25.
- TCU knocked down nine-or-more 3-pointers for the 29th time under Campbell.
- TCU matched its season-high for offensive rebounds (20).
- TCU finished with 50-plus rebounds for the third time in the Campbell era.
- The Horned Frogs dished out 16 assists against eight giveaways, marking the eighth time this season they have finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0-or-better.