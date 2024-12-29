News Ticker

#11 TCU beats Brown 79-47, Van Lith scores 17

December 29, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
BRWN 14 11 11 11 47
TCU 17 17 24 21 79

Team Stats

 
FG 17-57 31-74
Field Goal % 29.8 41.9
3PT 7-27 11-27
Three Point % 25.9 40.7
FT 6-7 6-7
Free Throw % 85.7 85.7
Rebounds 28 54
Offensive Rebounds 6 20
Defensive Rebounds 22 34
Assists 9 16
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 4
Total Turnovers 11 8
Points Off Turnovers 6 11
Fast Break Points 4 12
Points in Paint 16 34
Fouls 11 10
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 32

Team Notes

  • TCU finished undefeated at home in nonconference play for the second straight year and ninth time in 48 seasons of existence.
  • The Horned Frogs improved to 25-1 in nonconference action in the Campbell era.
  • TCU is two victories away from matching the longest home winning streak in program history.
  • TCU improved to 8-0 in games played following a break of six days or more over the last two seasons.
  • The Horned Frogs have now held 37 opponents under their season scoring average over the last two seasons, including 11 of 13 this season.
  • Brown became the eighth team to fail to score 50 points vs. TCU in 2024-25.
  • TCU knocked down nine-or-more 3-pointers for the 29th time under Campbell.
  • TCU matched its season-high for offensive rebounds (20).
  • TCU finished with 50-plus rebounds for the third time in the Campbell era.
  • The Horned Frogs dished out 16 assists against eight giveaways, marking the eighth time this season they have finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0-or-better. 

