Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFC Playoff Picture

Both teams are on the outside looking in. Atlanta is tied for first place in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8-7 but own the tie-breaker since they beat the Bucs twice this season. The Commanders sit in second place in the NFC East at 10-5. Atlanta will need to win this game to maintain their division lead heading into their last game of the season. The Commanders have a chance of getting a wild card berth with a win at home this week. The NFC will come down to the last game of the season to sort all of this out.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR with a return date of December 29th and early January. Atlanta: WR Casey Washington, WR Drake London and CB Antonio Sr. IR: PK Younghoe Koo and LB Troy Andersen. Commanders: Questionable” WR Dyami Brown, CB Marshon Lattimore and LB Jordan Magee. IR: RB Austin Ekler and DT Johnathan Allen.



Game Info

Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders

Sunday – December 29 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Northwest Stadium – Landover, MD

Atlanta Falcons (8-7, 4-3 Away)

The Falcons switched quarterbacks from Kirk Cousins to rookie Michael Penix, Jr and beat the Giants at home. Penix, Jr finished the game with 18/27, 202 passing yards and 1 interception. This game will come down to Atlanta being able to move the chains on 3rd downs. The Falcons offensive line will be the x-factor for a win on the road. Keep an eye on the Falcons defense in the 4th quarter. They give up an average of 8.3 points in the final quarter of play. Players to watch: RB Nijan Robinson, WR Darnell Mooney, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III and TE Kyle Pitts.



Washington Commanders (10-5, 6-2 Home)

The Commanders are 3-2 in their last 5 games. They have wins over the Titans, Saints and Eagles. They dropped two games to NFC East foes Dallas by 8 and Philadelphia by 8. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is a proven pro that can get the job done in the clutch. He will be the x-factor for the Commanders at home this week. The Commanders need a win to stay close to the Eagles in the division. Players to watch: WR Terry McLaurin, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Mike Sansirill and TE Zach Ertz.



Prediction

ESPN has the Commanders with a 60.2% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 46.5, so take the over for this one. It’s going to be cold. I don’t think it’ll impact the game much. I’m taking the Commanders by 10. They are the better squad heading into this game.



Final Score

Commanders – 34

Falcons – 24