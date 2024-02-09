News Ticker

Americans beat Oilers in a shootout 4-3

February 8, 2024 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Box Score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO
 
 1 1 1 0 0 3
 
 1 0 2 0 1 4

Scoring

1st Period

1:34
Goal
Goal by #21 Blake Murray, assisted by #23 Solag Bakich and #32 Mikael Robidoux.
 
2:16
Goal
Goal by #37 Kyle Crnkovic, assisted by #26 Michael Farren and #3 Jarod Hilderman.

2nd Period

17:18
Goal
Goal by #19 Carson Focht, assisted by #15 Eddie Matsushima and #5 Duggie Lagrone.

3rd Period

3:54
Goal
Goal by #21 Blake Murray, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #44 Nolan Orzeck.
 
14:13
Goal
Goal by #55 Bair Gendunov, assisted by #15 Eddie Matsushima and #3 Jarod Hilderman.
 
19:40
Goal
Goal by #29 Colby McAuley, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #21 Blake Murray.

Shootout

Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #32 Kishaun Gervais.
 
Shootout Goal
Shootout goal by #18 Easton Brodzinski.
 
Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #15 Eddie Matsushima.
 
Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #21 Blake Murray.
 
Shootout Goal
Shootout goal by #55 Bair Gendunov.
 
Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #29 Colby McAuley.
 
Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #37 Kyle Crnkovic.
 
Winning Shootout Goal
Winning shootout goal by #17 Colin Jacobs.

 

