Americans beat Oilers in a shootout 4-3

Box Score
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|OT
|SO
|Total
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
Scoring
1st Period
1:34
Goal
Goal by #21 Blake Murray, assisted by #23 Solag Bakich and #32 Mikael Robidoux.
2:16
Goal
Goal by #37 Kyle Crnkovic, assisted by #26 Michael Farren and #3 Jarod Hilderman.
2nd Period
17:18
Goal
Goal by #19 Carson Focht, assisted by #15 Eddie Matsushima and #5 Duggie Lagrone.
3rd Period
3:54
Goal
Goal by #21 Blake Murray, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #44 Nolan Orzeck.
14:13
Goal
Goal by #55 Bair Gendunov, assisted by #15 Eddie Matsushima and #3 Jarod Hilderman.
19:40
Goal
Goal by #29 Colby McAuley, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #21 Blake Murray.
Shootout
Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #32 Kishaun Gervais.
Shootout Goal
Shootout goal by #18 Easton Brodzinski.
Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #15 Eddie Matsushima.
Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #21 Blake Murray.
Shootout Goal
Shootout goal by #55 Bair Gendunov.
Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #29 Colby McAuley.
Shootout Attempt
Shootout attempt by #37 Kyle Crnkovic.
Winning Shootout Goal
Winning shootout goal by #17 Colin Jacobs.