2026 NBA Semifinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The NBA Semifinals

I can talk basketball all day long. The playoffs have taken a turn for the better if you ask me. The Celtics and Nuggets are out in the first round. The Timberwolves won their series without Anthony Edwards. The Knicks are moving on and will be facing the 76ers who beat Boston. The Spurs took care of business against the Warriors, while the Thunder beat the Suns in 5 games. I picked the Rockets to beat the Lakers in 5 games with Kevin Durrant. The Lakers won in 6 games. If you are a bettor and love taking risks, don’t bet on the Lakers winning their upcoming series. Let’s take a closer look at the next round of the NBA playoffs along with my series predictions.



Eastern Conference Semifinals Previews



Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons

This will be the series that catapults the winner into the finals. Both teams’ matchup pretty well especially in the paint. The regular season series was tied 2-2 with both teams splitting wins on the road. How did they get here? The Pistons beat the Magic in 7 games while the Cavaliers beat the Raptors in 7. Players to watch: Detroit: F Cade Cunningham, C Jalen Duren and G Ausar Thompson. Cavaliers: G Donovan Mitchell, F Evan Mobley and James Harden. This series will go 6 games easily. This will be one an awesome series heading into the Conference Finals.



Series Prediction

Cleveland in 6 Games



Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have made it to the semifinals and are looking to get to the NBA championship this year. The Knicks beat the Hawks to get here. The 76ers went 7 games against the Celtics and will have their hands full playing in Madison Square Garden. The regular season series was split 2-2 and this series could easily go 7 games. The winner of this series could win the conference finals. Players to watch: Knicks: G Jalen Brunson, C Karl-Anthony Towns and F OG Anunoby. 76ers: C Joel Embiid, G Tyrese Maxey and F Paul George.



Series Prediction

New York Knicks in 7 Games



Western Conference Semifinals Previews



Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to repeat as champions and they are definitely on track to do it. They beat the Suns 4 games to 1 in the first round and are looking for the same against the LA Lakers. Keep in mind that the Thunder swept the Lakers in four games with Luka and LeBron playing together. The Lakers went 6 games against the young Houston Rockets without Kevin Durrant being on the floor. This series is just a preliminary step for OKC. That’s just how dominant this team is. Players to watch: Thunder: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, C Chet Holmgren and G Isiah Joe. Lakers: LeBron James, DeAndre Ayton and Luka Doncic.



Series Prediction

Oklahoma City Thunder in 5 Games



Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves will need to face the facts in this series. They beat the Nuggets and did it in a forceful fashion. Keep in mind that Jokic and Wembanyama are two different players. They will need Anthony Edwards to be healthy and to keep it close. The San Antonio Spurs took care of business against the Trail Blazers in the first round. The regular series was won by the Timberwolves 2-1. This will be a very important series to watch. Players to watch: Timberwolves: G Anthony Edwards, C Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. Spurs: C Victor Wembanyama, G Stephen Castle and G De’Aaron Fox.



Series Prediction

San Antonio Spurs in 5 Games