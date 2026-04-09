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Americans down 2-0 comeback to defeat Thunder 5-3

April 9, 2026 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1st 2nd 3rd
 
 2 0 1 3
 
 0 3 2 5

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
 Wichita Thunder 6 11 8 25
 Allen Americans 17 15 10 42

Scoring

1st Period

Thunder
3:08
Goal
Goal by #21 Jay Dickman, assisted by #49 Tanner Palocsik and #18 Kyle Jeffers.
Thunder
10:47
Goal
Goal by #83 Jake Wahlin, assisted by #18 Kyle Jeffers and #28 Nick DeGrazia.

2nd Period

Americans
7:15
Goal
Goal by #92 Colby McAuley, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley and #26 Spencer Asuchak.
Americans
8:05
Goal
Goal by #44 Jax Dubois.
Americans
9:24
Goal
Goal by #55 Landen Hookey, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley.

3rd Period

Thunder
5:03
Goal
Goal by #12 Peter Bates, assisted by #92 Declan Smith.
Americans
6:27
Goal
Goal by #9 Danny Katic, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts and #91 Michael Gildon.
Americans
11:04
Goal
Goal by #18 Harrison Blaisdell, assisted by #92 Colby McAuley and #23 Sam Sedley

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