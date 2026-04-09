Americans down 2-0 comeback to defeat Thunder 5-3

|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|0
|3
|2
|5
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Wichita Thunder
|6
|11
|8
|25
|Allen Americans
|17
|15
|10
|42
Scoring
1st Period
Thunder
3:08
Goal
Goal by #21 Jay Dickman, assisted by #49 Tanner Palocsik and #18 Kyle Jeffers.
Thunder
10:47
Goal
Goal by #83 Jake Wahlin, assisted by #18 Kyle Jeffers and #28 Nick DeGrazia.
2nd Period
Americans
7:15
Goal
Goal by #92 Colby McAuley, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley and #26 Spencer Asuchak.
Americans
8:05
Goal
Goal by #44 Jax Dubois.
Americans
9:24
Goal
Goal by #55 Landen Hookey, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley.
3rd Period
Thunder
5:03
Goal
Goal by #12 Peter Bates, assisted by #92 Declan Smith.
Americans
6:27
Goal
Goal by #9 Danny Katic, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts and #91 Michael Gildon.
Americans
11:04
Goal
Goal by #18 Harrison Blaisdell, assisted by #92 Colby McAuley and #23 Sam Sedley