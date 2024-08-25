Wings 40 point 4th quarter beat Sparks 113-110

|1
|2
|3
|4
|LA
|26
|29
|37
|18
|110
|DAL
|13
|32
|28
|40
|113
Team Stats
|FG
|39-65
|40-76
|Field Goal %
|60.0
|52.6
|3PT
|12-24
|8-22
|Three Point %
|50.0
|36.4
|FT
|20-26
|25-29
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|86.2
|Rebounds
|21
|34
|Offensive Rebounds
|3
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|18
|21
|Assists
|29
|21
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Total Turnovers
|13
|9
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fast Break Points
|13
|12
|Points in Paint
|46
|56
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|22
|3