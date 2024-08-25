News Ticker

Wings 40 point 4th quarter beat Sparks 113-110

August 25, 2024 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
LA 26 29 37 18 110
DAL 13 32 28 40 113

Team Stats

 
FG 39-65 40-76
Field Goal % 60.0 52.6
3PT 12-24 8-22
Three Point % 50.0 36.4
FT 20-26 25-29
Free Throw % 76.9 86.2
Rebounds 21 34
Offensive Rebounds 3 13
Defensive Rebounds 18 21
Assists 29 21
Steals 5 9
Blocks 5 2
Total Turnovers 13 9
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 17 11
Fast Break Points 13 12
Points in Paint 46 56
Fouls 20 19
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 22 3

