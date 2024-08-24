Sammy Hagar at Dos Equis Pavilion

Words and Photos by Dustin Schneider

When Sammy Hagar announced his summer tour, he promised to bring the “Best of All Worlds.” On Thursday night in Dallas, he didn’t just deliver—he blew the roof off the place. With a 21-song setlist that spanned the entirety of his illustrious career, Hagar reminded everyone why he’s a rock ‘n’ roll icon. The set was a masterclass in rock history, dominated by Van Halen classics, Sammy’s solo hits, and even a few Montrose gems for the die-hard fans.

From the first note, it was clear this wasn’t just a nostalgia trip. Sammy’s vocals were sharp, powerful, and full of the same fire that’s fueled his career for decades. In fact, he sounded better than ever—proof that age is just a number when you’re fueled by passion and tequila.

But let’s not forget the powerhouse band behind him. Michael Anthony on bass brought that unmistakable Van Halen groove, Jason Bonham pounded the drums with thunderous energy only a Bonham can deliver, and Joe Satriani… well, he was Joe Satriani—shredding like an extraterrestrial guitar god. Together, they formed a world-class wrecking machine, each one a legend in their own right, but united, they created something truly special.

The crowd was electric, feeding off the band’s energy and throwing it right back, making Dos Equis Pavilion feel like a rock ‘n’ roll time machine. Every song, whether it was “Right Now,” “I Can’t Drive 55,” or “Panama,” hit with the force of a freight train. Hagar and his band didn’t just play—they connected, they celebrated, and they gave every fan a night to remember.

If you thought rock was dead, Thursday night in Dallas was a wake-up call. Sammy Hagar and his band proved that rock is alive and well, thriving, and glorious.