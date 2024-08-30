TCU Horned Frogs vs Stanford Cardinal Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last Year is Gone

Last season TCU went 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 Conference! TCU played in the National Championship game two seasons ago. The Horned Frogs were supposed to be the best team in the Big 12 conference and yet they lost to some pretty good teams that couldn’t beat teams out of conference. Head coach Sonny Dykes. who left SMU is the current head coach of the Horned Frogs. The 2023 season is in the rearview mirror and now it’s time to take over the newly realigned Big 12 conference.



A New Day Dawning

As of August 2, 2024, the Big 12 conference has 16 teams in the newly formed conference. Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia. TCU has a chance to prove that last year was a fluke and right ship to become a powerhouse program in the Big 12. Believe it or not there’s no clear-cut favorite to win the Big 12. Get ready for an exciting season!



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Stanford Cardinal

Friday – August 30 – 9:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stanford Stadium – Stanford, CA



TCU Horned Frogs (0-0)

TCU will start sophomore quarterback Josh Hoover. Last year he passed for 2,206 yards with 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He scored 2 rushing touchdowns, but he’s not known for running the ball. The key for TCU will be protecting him in the pocket this season. Running back Cam Cook will start this season as the featured back. It’s his time to get the ball. Last season he waited for his chance and now the world will see this kid take full advantage of his opportunity. Look for TCU’s defense to play tough and stingy from kick off until the final whistle of the game.



Stanford Cardinal (0-0)

The Cardinal football team is looking to turn things around in their favor. Last season Stanford went 3-9 overall and 0-7 in the Pac-12 conference. The Stanford football program has been in a decline for a few years. This team has talent but has failed to be competitive. That is all in the past. The Cardinal has moved on to the ACC this season and has a fresh start. Stanford is starting quarterback Ashton Daniels. Last season he passed for 2,247 yards with 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The player to watch on the Cardinal offense will be wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. Last season he caught 62 passes for 1,013 yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s lightning in a bottle.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 57.4% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 59.5, so take the under it’s the safe bet! I like TCU this week. I’m taking the Horned Frogs by 9.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 30

Cardinal – 21