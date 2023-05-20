News Ticker

Wings win season opener, beat Dream 85-78

May 20, 2023 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Atlanta Dream 0-1, 0-1 away

  1 2 3 4 T
ATL 18 12 29 19 78
DAL 21 26 22 16 85

Dallas Wings 1-0, 1-0 home

Team Stats

 
FG 29-82 27-74
Field Goal % 35.4 36.5
3PT 9-32 9-30
Three Point % 28.1 30.0
FT 11-14 22-26
Free Throw % 78.6 84.6
Rebounds 45 40
Offensive Rebounds 17 13
Defensive Rebounds 28 27
Assists 18 13
Steals 6 10
Blocks 6 5
Total Turnovers 19 16
Points Off Turnovers 23 11
Fast Break Points 10 11
Points in Paint 32 28
Fouls 23 19
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 22

 

