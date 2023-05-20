Wings win season opener, beat Dream 85-78

Atlanta Dream 0-1, 0-1 away
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|ATL
|18
|12
|29
|19
|78
|DAL
|21
|26
|22
|16
|85
Dallas Wings 1-0, 1-0 home
Team Stats
|FG
|29-82
|27-74
|Field Goal %
|35.4
|36.5
|3PT
|9-32
|9-30
|Three Point %
|28.1
|30.0
|FT
|11-14
|22-26
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|84.6
|Rebounds
|45
|40
|Offensive Rebounds
|17
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|28
|27
|Assists
|18
|13
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Total Turnovers
|19
|16
|Points Off Turnovers
|23
|11
|Fast Break Points
|10
|11
|Points in Paint
|32
|28
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|22