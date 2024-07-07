News Ticker

Wings outlast Dream 85-82

July 5, 2024 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Atlanta Dream 7-12, 4-5 away

 
Final
  1 2 3 4 T
ATL 16 25 20 21 82
DAL 20 22 18 25 85

Dallas Wings 5-16, 3-6 home

Team Stats

 
FG 34-61 31-69
Field Goal % 55.7 44.9
3PT 2-6 7-21
Three Point % 33.3 33.3
FT 12-19 16-22
Free Throw % 63.2 72.7
Rebounds 30 27
Offensive Rebounds 6 7
Defensive Rebounds 24 20
Assists 23 21
Steals 8 16
Blocks 6 5
Total Turnovers 29 18
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 38 14
Fast Break Points 12 11
Points in Paint 56 38
Fouls 21 16
Technical Fouls 1 2
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 7

 

