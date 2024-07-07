Wings outlast Dream 85-82

Atlanta Dream 7-12, 4-5 away
Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|ATL
|16
|25
|20
|21
|82
|DAL
|20
|22
|18
|25
|85
Dallas Wings 5-16, 3-6 home
Team Stats
|FG
|34-61
|31-69
|Field Goal %
|55.7
|44.9
|3PT
|2-6
|7-21
|Three Point %
|33.3
|33.3
|FT
|12-19
|16-22
|Free Throw %
|63.2
|72.7
|Rebounds
|30
|27
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|24
|20
|Assists
|23
|21
|Steals
|8
|16
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Total Turnovers
|29
|18
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|38
|14
|Fast Break Points
|12
|11
|Points in Paint
|56
|38
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technical Fouls
|1
|2
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|7