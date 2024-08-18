News Ticker

Twins late inning scores push Twins past Rangers 5-2

August 18, 2024 DFW Pro Teams, Entertainment, Featured, Food, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Twins

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 5 8 0
0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 1

Rangers

Scoring Summary

Inning

 MIN TEX
  2nd Kelly singled to left, Langford scored. 0 1
  4th Larnach homered to center (403 feet). 1 1
  4th Kelly doubled to center, Heim scored. 1 2
  8th Castro singled to center, Julien scored, Vázquez scored and Martin scored on throwing error by center fielder Taveras, Castro to third. 4 2
  9th Farmer hit sacrifice fly to center, Santana scored. 5 2

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly