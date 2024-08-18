Twins late inning scores push Twins past Rangers 5-2

Twins
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1
Rangers
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|MIN
|TEX
|2nd
|Kelly singled to left, Langford scored.
|0
|1
|4th
|Larnach homered to center (403 feet).
|1
|1
|4th
|Kelly doubled to center, Heim scored.
|1
|2
|8th
|Castro singled to center, Julien scored, Vázquez scored and Martin scored on throwing error by center fielder Taveras, Castro to third.
|4
|2
|9th
|Farmer hit sacrifice fly to center, Santana scored.
|5
|2