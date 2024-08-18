News Ticker

Rangers Win in 10, avoid sweep

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Twins

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 7 1
0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 1 6 12 0

Rangers

Scoring Summary

Inning

 MIN TEX
  1st Larnach doubled to right, Miranda scored. 1 0
  1st Jeffers homered to left center (401 feet), Larnach scored. 3 0
  3rd Jeffers singled to left, Castro scored, Larnach to third. 4 0
  7th Semien doubled to right, Taveras scored. 4 1
  7th Seager doubled to right, Semien scored. 4 2
  7th García homered to left center (389 feet), Seager scored. 4 4
  7th Jung homered to center (420 feet). 4 5
  9th Santana homered to right (392 feet). 5 5
  10th Jung reached on infield single to third, García scored on throwing error by third baseman Miranda. 5 6

