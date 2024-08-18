Rangers Win in 10, avoid sweep

Twins
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|R
|H
|E
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|12
|0
Rangers
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|MIN
|TEX
|1st
|Larnach doubled to right, Miranda scored.
|1
|0
|1st
|Jeffers homered to left center (401 feet), Larnach scored.
|3
|0
|3rd
|Jeffers singled to left, Castro scored, Larnach to third.
|4
|0
|7th
|Semien doubled to right, Taveras scored.
|4
|1
|7th
|Seager doubled to right, Semien scored.
|4
|2
|7th
|García homered to left center (389 feet), Seager scored.
|4
|4
|7th
|Jung homered to center (420 feet).
|4
|5
|9th
|Santana homered to right (392 feet).
|5
|5
|10th
|Jung reached on infield single to third, García scored on throwing error by third baseman Miranda.
|5
|6