5 TCU holds on to beat Texas State 6-5

TCU 1st Tolle singled up the middle, RBI (1-1 BS); Byrne advanced to second; Bowen scored. 0 1

TCU 1st Brunson flied out to lf, SF, RBI (1-2 KKB); Byrne scored. 0 2

TCU 2nd Myers scored on a wild pitch. 0 3

TCU 3rd Green singled to left field, 2 RBI (0-2 KF); Boyers advanced to second; Brunson scored; Silva scored. 0 5

TXST 4th Thompson, C. reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI (1-0 B); Mora, C. out at second 2b to ss; Galloway, R. scored. 1 5

TXST 5th Farber, R. doubled to left center, RBI (0-0); Collier, I. scored. 2 5

TXST 5th Powell, D. singled up the middle, RBI (3-2 BBFFBFF); Farber, R. scored. 3 5

TXST 5th Mora, C. reached on a fielding error by cf (0-2 KSFFFF); Galloway, R. advanced to third; Powell, D. scored, unearned. 4 5

TCU 7th Tolle grounded out to 2b, RBI (0-0); Arthur advanced to second; Bowen scored, unearned. 4 6