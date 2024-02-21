5 TCU holds on to beat Texas State 6-5

|R
|H
|E
|5
|14
|1
|6
|11
|1
|Logo
|Team
|Play Description
|TXS
|TCU
|1st
|Tolle singled up the middle, RBI (1-1 BS); Byrne advanced to second; Bowen scored.
|0
|1
|1st
|Brunson flied out to lf, SF, RBI (1-2 KKB); Byrne scored.
|0
|2
|2nd
|Myers scored on a wild pitch.
|0
|3
|3rd
|Green singled to left field, 2 RBI (0-2 KF); Boyers advanced to second; Brunson scored; Silva scored.
|0
|5
|4th
|Thompson, C. reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI (1-0 B); Mora, C. out at second 2b to ss; Galloway, R. scored.
|1
|5
|5th
|Farber, R. doubled to left center, RBI (0-0); Collier, I. scored.
|2
|5
|5th
|Powell, D. singled up the middle, RBI (3-2 BBFFBFF); Farber, R. scored.
|3
|5
|5th
|Mora, C. reached on a fielding error by cf (0-2 KSFFFF); Galloway, R. advanced to third; Powell, D. scored, unearned.
|4
|5
|7th
|Tolle grounded out to 2b, RBI (0-0); Arthur advanced to second; Bowen scored, unearned.
|4
|6
|8th
|Lugo, A. homered to center field, inside the park, RBI (0-2 FK).
|5
|6
|Totals
|5
|6