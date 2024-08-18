The Sun hand Wings their 7th loss in the last 9 games 109-91

|1
|CONN
|27
|23
|32
|27
|109
|DAL
|20
|18
|23
|30
|91
Team Stats
|FG
|38-66
|29-66
|Field Goal %
|57.6
|43.9
|3PT
|11-20
|10-24
|Three Point %
|55.0
|41.7
|FT
|22-28
|23-32
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|71.9
|Rebounds
|26
|36
|Offensive Rebounds
|3
|15
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|21
|Assists
|30
|19
|Steals
|9
|12
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Total Turnovers
|15
|21
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|17
|23
|Fast Break Points
|9
|10
|Points in Paint
|46
|32
|Fouls
|22
|23
|Technical Fouls
|0
|3
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|25
|8