The Sun hand Wings their 7th loss in the last 9 games 109-91

August 17, 2024 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
CONN 27 23 32 27 109
DAL 20 18 23 30 91

Team Stats

 
FG 38-66 29-66
Field Goal % 57.6 43.9
3PT 11-20 10-24
Three Point % 55.0 41.7
FT 22-28 23-32
Free Throw % 78.6 71.9
Rebounds 26 36
Offensive Rebounds 3 15
Defensive Rebounds 23 21
Assists 30 19
Steals 9 12
Blocks 3 4
Total Turnovers 15 21
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 17 23
Fast Break Points 9 10
Points in Paint 46 32
Fouls 22 23
Technical Fouls 0 3
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 25 8

 

