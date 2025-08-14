News Ticker

Rangers lose 5 of their last 6 games, Diamondbacks beat Rangers 3-2

August 13, 2025 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Ketel Marte's 9th-inning homer gives D-backs 3-2 win over Rangers
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
ARI   0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 8 0
TEX  0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 2

Scoring Summary

Inning

 ARI TEX
  2nd A. García grounded out to shortstop, Pederson scored, Langford to second. 0 1
  3rd Alexander homered to left center (411 feet). 1 1
  3rd Semien hit sacrifice fly to center, Higashioka scored, Smith to third. 1 2
  7th Marte reached on infield single to second, Herrera scored, Perdomo to second. 2 2
  9th Marte homered to left (445 feet). 3 2

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly