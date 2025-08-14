Rangers lose 5 of their last 6 games, Diamondbacks beat Rangers 3-2

Ketel Marte's 9th-inning homer gives D-backs 3-2 win over Rangers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|ARI 0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|0
|TEX 0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|ARI
|TEX
|2nd
|A. García grounded out to shortstop, Pederson scored, Langford to second.
|0
|1
|3rd
|Alexander homered to left center (411 feet).
|1
|1
|3rd
|Semien hit sacrifice fly to center, Higashioka scored, Smith to third.
|1
|2
|7th
|Marte reached on infield single to second, Herrera scored, Perdomo to second.
|2
|2
|9th
|Marte homered to left (445 feet).
|3
|2