TCU keeps on rollin, beats UT Rio Grande 93-57

TCU women’s basketball head coach Mark Campbell picked up his 100th career victory. Marta Suarez posted her second double-double and finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead TCU to a 6-0 start.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
RGV
|13
|20
|13
|11
|57
|
TCU
|30
|16
|23
|24
|93
|
Team Stats
|FG
|19-61
|36-74
|Field Goal %
|31
|49
|3PT
|8-31
|15-33
|Three Point %
|26
|45
|FT
|11-14
|6-11
|Free Throw %
|79
|55
|Rebounds
|31
|51
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|17
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|34
|Assists
|14
|24
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Total Turnovers
|13
|10
|Points Off Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fast Break Points
|7
|17
|Points in Paint
|12
|36
|Fouls
|12
|12
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|38