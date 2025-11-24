News Ticker

TCU keeps on rollin, beats UT Rio Grande 93-57

November 24, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball, Women

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU women’s basketball head coach Mark Campbell picked up his 100th career victory. Marta Suarez posted her second double-double and finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead TCU to a 6-0 start.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
RGV
 13 20 13 11 57
TCU
 30 16 23 24 93
 

Team Stats
FG 19-61 36-74
Field Goal % 31 49
3PT 8-31 15-33
Three Point % 26 45
FT 11-14 6-11
Free Throw % 79 55
Rebounds 31 51
Offensive Rebounds 9 17
Defensive Rebounds 22 34
Assists 14 24
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 7
Total Turnovers 13 10
Points Off Turnovers 12 13
Fast Break Points 7 17
Points in Paint 12 36
Fouls 12 12
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 38

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly