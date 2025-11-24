TCU keeps on rollin, beats UT Rio Grande 93-57

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU women’s basketball head coach Mark Campbell picked up his 100th career victory. Marta Suarez posted her second double-double and finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead TCU to a 6-0 start.

Final 1 2 3 4 T RGV 13 20 13 11 57 TCU 30 16 23 24 93