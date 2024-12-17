News Ticker

Madison Conner’s 33 points leads #12 TCU past Samford 103-64

December 17, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
SAM 18 13 17 16 64
TCU 27 28 26 22 103

Team Stats

 
FG 22-54 38-76
Field Goal % 40.7 50.0
3PT 8-14 16-35
Three Point % 57.1 45.7
FT 12-17 11-17
Free Throw % 70.6 64.7
Rebounds 24 48
Offensive Rebounds 6 19
Defensive Rebounds 18 29
Assists 14 26
Steals 5 10
Blocks 2 7
Total Turnovers 15 6
Points Off Turnovers 5 24
Fast Break Points 10 26
Points in Paint 24 40
Fouls 13 15
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 3 44

Opening Tip

  • TCU maintained top 15 placement in The Associated Press poll for three straight weeks for the first time ever with Monday’s No. 12 ranking. 
  • TCU has been the highest ranked Big 12 team in the AP Top 25 for three straight weeks.
  • TCU jumped two spots to seventh in the NCAA NET rankings following Sunday’s win vs. LA Tech.
  • The Horned Frogs have won 21 consecutive home non-conference games.
  • TCU is 36-8 overall and 8-1 under Campbell in home games as a ranked team.
  • The Frogs’ average margin of victory at home this season is 40 points.
  • TCU has drained 12-or-more three-pointers in five of its eight home wins.
  • TCU notched a single season record three victories of at least 50 points with Sunday’s home win.
  • TCU and Samford have never met on the women’s basketball court. 

