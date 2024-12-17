Madison Conner’s 33 points leads #12 TCU past Samford 103-64

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|SAM
|18
|13
|17
|16
|64
|TCU
|27
|28
|26
|22
|103
Team Stats
|FG
|22-54
|38-76
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|50.0
|3PT
|8-14
|16-35
|Three Point %
|57.1
|45.7
|FT
|12-17
|11-17
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|64.7
|Rebounds
|24
|48
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|19
|Defensive Rebounds
|18
|29
|Assists
|14
|26
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Total Turnovers
|15
|6
|Points Off Turnovers
|5
|24
|Fast Break Points
|10
|26
|Points in Paint
|24
|40
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|3
|44
Opening Tip
- TCU maintained top 15 placement in The Associated Press poll for three straight weeks for the first time ever with Monday’s No. 12 ranking.
- TCU has been the highest ranked Big 12 team in the AP Top 25 for three straight weeks.
- TCU jumped two spots to seventh in the NCAA NET rankings following Sunday’s win vs. LA Tech.
- The Horned Frogs have won 21 consecutive home non-conference games.
- TCU is 36-8 overall and 8-1 under Campbell in home games as a ranked team.
- The Frogs’ average margin of victory at home this season is 40 points.
- TCU has drained 12-or-more three-pointers in five of its eight home wins.
- TCU notched a single season record three victories of at least 50 points with Sunday’s home win.
- TCU and Samford have never met on the women’s basketball court.