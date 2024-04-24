TCU beats DBU 5-2 at Lupton Stadium

|R
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|DBU
|TCU
|1st
|Byrne singled to center field, RBI (0-2 KF); Maxwell advanced to third; Bowen scored.
|0
|1
|2nd
|Myers tripled to right center, 2 RBI (0-1 S); Chatagnier scored; Robinson scored.
|0
|3
|5th
|Byrne grounded out to ss, RBI (1-2 SFBF); Bowen advanced to third; Myers scored.
|0
|4
|6th
|Chatagnier out at first 1b to p, RBI (3-2 BKBKFBF); Robinson advanced to third; Arthur scored.
|0
|5
|7th
|JAY, G. homered to left field, 2 RBI (0-0); POOLE, T. scored.
|2
|5
Notes: Courtesy of TCU Baseball
- TCU out-hit its opponent for the 19th time this season.
- TCU scored first for the 27th time this season.
- TCU scored a first inning run for the 14th time this season.
- TCU drew more walks (7) than it struck out (5) for the 10th time this season.
- TCU stole multiple bases (3) in a game for the 15th time this season.
- TCU played errorless baseball for the 20th time this season.
- TCU pitchers recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 24th time this season.
- Sam Myers registered his seventh career multi-RBI game.
- Karson Bowen collected his eighth multi-hit game of the year and the 32nd of his career.
- Kurtis Byrne tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the season and the 41st of his career.
- Byrne notched his fifth multi-RBI game of the year and the 31st of his career.
- Ryder Robinson has reached safely in six straight games.
- Louis Rodriguez collected his first save of the season and the fourth of his career.