TCU beats DBU 5-2 at Lupton Stadium

April 24, 2024 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
DBU 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 4 0
TCU 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 X 5 7 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 DBU TCU
  1st Byrne singled to center field, RBI (0-2 KF); Maxwell advanced to third; Bowen scored. 0 1
  2nd Myers tripled to right center, 2 RBI (0-1 S); Chatagnier scored; Robinson scored. 0 3
  5th Byrne grounded out to ss, RBI (1-2 SFBF); Bowen advanced to third; Myers scored. 0 4
  6th Chatagnier out at first 1b to p, RBI (3-2 BKBKFBF); Robinson advanced to third; Arthur scored. 0 5
  7th JAY, G. homered to left field, 2 RBI (0-0); POOLE, T. scored. 2 5

Notes: Courtesy of TCU Baseball

  • TCU out-hit its opponent for the 19th time this season.
  • TCU scored first for the 27th time this season.
  • TCU scored a first inning run for the 14th time this season.
  • TCU drew more walks (7) than it struck out (5) for the 10th time this season.
  • TCU stole multiple bases (3) in a game for the 15th time this season.
  • TCU played errorless baseball for the 20th time this season.
  • TCU pitchers recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 24th time this season.
  • Sam Myers registered his seventh career multi-RBI game.
  • Karson Bowen collected his eighth multi-hit game of the year and the 32nd of his career.
  • Kurtis Byrne tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the season and the 41st of his career.
  • Byrne notched his fifth multi-RBI game of the year and the 31st of his career.
  • Ryder Robinson has reached safely in six straight games.
  • Louis Rodriguez collected his first save of the season and the fourth of his career. 

