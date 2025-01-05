TCU beats K-State with 9 seconds left on the clock 63-62

|1
|2
|T
|KSU
|24
|38
|62
|TCU
|27
|36
|63
Team Stats
|FG
|27-69
|24-61
|Field Goal %
|39.1
|39.3
|3PT
|6-28
|6-15
|Three Point %
|21.4
|40.0
|FT
|2-5
|9-16
|Free Throw %
|40.0
|56.3
|Rebounds
|47
|36
|Offensive Rebounds
|18
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|29
|26
|Assists
|16
|10
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Total Turnovers
|12
|6
|Points Off Turnovers
|4
|13
|Fast Break Points
|4
|6
|Points in Paint
|40
|30
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|6
|8
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 14-21 all-time against Kansas State and has won the past three meetings. It was the second-straight game to be decided with a game-winning shot. Jameer Nelson Jr.’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gave TCU a 75-72 win in Manhattan, Kan., last season.
– Jamie Dixon‘s record moved to 496-238 as a head coach.
– Dixon improved to 11-11 all-time against the Wildcats
– TCU improved to 110-38 overall and 40-32 in Big 12 games in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.
– TCU improved to 8-0 at home this season.
– TCU had six turnovers, its fewest since five in the opening game of the season. The Frogs have had four games with eight or fewer turnovers this season.
– KSU’s 47 rebounds were the second-most by a TCU opponent this season (Santa Clara – 49).
– KSU had 18 offensive rebounds to TCU’s 10, but TCU had more second chance points with 19 to KSU’s 13.