TCU beats K-State with 9 seconds left on the clock 63-62

January 5, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 T
KSU 24 38 62
TCU 27 36 63

Team Stats

 
FG 27-69 24-61
Field Goal % 39.1 39.3
3PT 6-28 6-15
Three Point % 21.4 40.0
FT 2-5 9-16
Free Throw % 40.0 56.3
Rebounds 47 36
Offensive Rebounds 18 10
Defensive Rebounds 29 26
Assists 16 10
Steals 3 4
Blocks 4 3
Total Turnovers 12 6
Points Off Turnovers 4 13
Fast Break Points 4 6
Points in Paint 40 30
Fouls 19 13
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 6 8

TEAM NOTES
–       TCU improved to 14-21 all-time against Kansas State and has won the past three meetings. It was the second-straight game to be decided with a game-winning shot. Jameer Nelson Jr.’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gave TCU a 75-72 win in Manhattan, Kan., last season.
–       Jamie Dixon‘s record moved to 496-238 as a head coach.
–       Dixon improved to 11-11 all-time against the Wildcats
–       TCU improved to 110-38 overall and 40-32 in Big 12 games in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.
–       TCU improved to 8-0 at home this season.
–       TCU had six turnovers, its fewest since five in the opening game of the season. The Frogs have had four games with eight or fewer turnovers this season.
–       KSU’s 47 rebounds were the second-most by a TCU opponent this season (Santa Clara – 49).
–       KSU had 18 offensive rebounds to TCU’s 10, but TCU had more second chance points with 19 to KSU’s 13.

