Legends drop two games to the OKC Blue

November 24, 2025 Basketball, D-League Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Texas Legends

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final/OT Game 1
  1 2 3 4 OT T
OKL
 31 31 26 34 7 129
TEX
 43 22 41 16 5 127
 

Team Stats
FG 50-110 41-86
Field Goal % 45 48
3PT 11-42 19-34
Three Point % 26 56
FT 13-21 17-24
Free Throw % 62 71
Rebounds 56 48
Offensive Rebounds 19 10
Defensive Rebounds 37 38
Assists 42 25
Steals 12 12
Blocks 8 11
Total Turnovers 14 25
Points Off Turnovers 20 32
Fast Break Points 20 18
Points in Paint 72 42
Fouls 25 20
Technical Fouls 0 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
 
Final Game 2 1 2 3 4 T
OKL
 23 35 31 23 112
TEX
 20 33 30 27 110
 

Team Stats
FG 44-86 40-93
Field Goal % 51 43
3PT 14-35 11-38
Three Point % 40 29
FT 5-11 12-17
Free Throw % 45 71
Rebounds 50 41
Offensive Rebounds 11 10
Defensive Rebounds 39 31
Assists 37 24
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 8
Total Turnovers 19 13
Points Off Turnovers 19 17
Fast Break Points 24 18
Points in Paint 50 58
Fouls 19 17
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 1

