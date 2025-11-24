Legends drop two games to the OKC Blue

Final/OT Game 1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|
OKL
|31
|31
|26
|34
|7
|129
|
TEX
|43
|22
|41
|16
|5
|127
|
Team Stats
|FG
|50-110
|41-86
|Field Goal %
|45
|48
|3PT
|11-42
|19-34
|Three Point %
|26
|56
|FT
|13-21
|17-24
|Free Throw %
|62
|71
|Rebounds
|56
|48
|Offensive Rebounds
|19
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|37
|38
|Assists
|42
|25
|Steals
|12
|12
|Blocks
|8
|11
|Total Turnovers
|14
|25
|Points Off Turnovers
|20
|32
|Fast Break Points
|20
|18
|Points in Paint
|72
|42
|Fouls
|25
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Final Game 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
OKL
|23
|35
|31
|23
|112
|
TEX
|20
|33
|30
|27
|110
|
Team Stats
|FG
|44-86
|40-93
|Field Goal %
|51
|43
|3PT
|14-35
|11-38
|Three Point %
|40
|29
|FT
|5-11
|12-17
|Free Throw %
|45
|71
|Rebounds
|50
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|39
|31
|Assists
|37
|24
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Total Turnovers
|19
|13
|Points Off Turnovers
|19
|17
|Fast Break Points
|24
|18
|Points in Paint
|50
|58
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|1