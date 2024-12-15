News Ticker

TCU bounces back to dominate Louisiana Tech 92-41

December 15, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
LT 5 11 8 17 41
TCU 19 27 20 26 92

Team Stats

 
FG 14-50 35-65
Field Goal % 28.0 53.8
3PT 4-16 12-31
Three Point % 25.0 38.7
FT 9-13 10-12
Free Throw % 69.2 83.3
Rebounds 22 46
Offensive Rebounds 7 16
Defensive Rebounds 15 30
Assists 5 25
Steals 5 11
Blocks 1 6
Total Turnovers 19 12
Points Off Turnovers 10 28
Fast Break Points 0 14
Points in Paint 14 36
Fouls 11 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 52

Team Notes

  • TCU shot 60 percent or better in the first half for the first time since Feb. 8, 2020, in an 87-74 win over Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.
  • TCU boosted its average margin of victory in home games this season to 40 points.
  • TCU has drained at least 12 three-pointers five times at home this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have dished out 20-plus assists in seven of their eight home victories thus far.
  • TCU now ranks second nationally in total assists (230).
  • The Horned Frogs extended their home nonconference winning streak to 21 games.
  • TCU is now 23-1 in nonconference affairs under Campbell. 
  • TCU improved to 60-36 overall and 36-8 at home as a ranked team.
  • The Horned Frogs are now 7-0 under Campbell in games played following a break of at least six days.
  • TCU notched 10 nonconference victories for the fifth time in 13 years as a Big 12 Conference affiliate. 

Individual Notes

  • TCU used its third starting lineup combination of the season. Emma-Nnopu and Jovanovic earned their second starts of the season in place of Conner and Hunter.
  • Van Lith scored at least 20 points for the 41st time in her career.
  • Van Lith has made 13 straight free throws and converted 19 of her last 20 attempts at the charity stripe.
  • Conner came off the bench for the first time in her TCU tenure.
  • Hunter produced an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3-1 or better for the fifth time.
  • Hunter’s eight points were her second-most in a game this season.
  • Bigby has scored at least eight points in eight of her 11 outings as a Frog and in five consecutive games.
  • Emma-Nnopu registered season highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals.
  • Merrill scored a season-high six points for the third time. 
  • Merrill needs 68 points to become the fourth member of the 1,000-point club on TCU’s roster.
  • Campbell improved his career Schollmaier Arena record to 24-4. He will become the fastest TCU head coach to win 25 home games if the Frogs’ defeat Samford on Tuesday.

