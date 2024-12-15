TCU bounces back to dominate Louisiana Tech 92-41

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|LT
|5
|11
|8
|17
|41
|TCU
|19
|27
|20
|26
|92
Team Stats
|FG
|14-50
|35-65
|Field Goal %
|28.0
|53.8
|3PT
|4-16
|12-31
|Three Point %
|25.0
|38.7
|FT
|9-13
|10-12
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|83.3
|Rebounds
|22
|46
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|16
|Defensive Rebounds
|15
|30
|Assists
|5
|25
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Total Turnovers
|19
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|10
|28
|Fast Break Points
|0
|14
|Points in Paint
|14
|36
|Fouls
|11
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|52
Team Notes
- TCU shot 60 percent or better in the first half for the first time since Feb. 8, 2020, in an 87-74 win over Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.
- TCU boosted its average margin of victory in home games this season to 40 points.
- TCU has drained at least 12 three-pointers five times at home this season.
- The Horned Frogs have dished out 20-plus assists in seven of their eight home victories thus far.
- TCU now ranks second nationally in total assists (230).
- The Horned Frogs extended their home nonconference winning streak to 21 games.
- TCU is now 23-1 in nonconference affairs under Campbell.
- TCU improved to 60-36 overall and 36-8 at home as a ranked team.
- The Horned Frogs are now 7-0 under Campbell in games played following a break of at least six days.
- TCU notched 10 nonconference victories for the fifth time in 13 years as a Big 12 Conference affiliate.
Individual Notes
- TCU used its third starting lineup combination of the season. Emma-Nnopu and Jovanovic earned their second starts of the season in place of Conner and Hunter.
- Van Lith scored at least 20 points for the 41st time in her career.
- Van Lith has made 13 straight free throws and converted 19 of her last 20 attempts at the charity stripe.
- Conner came off the bench for the first time in her TCU tenure.
- Hunter produced an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3-1 or better for the fifth time.
- Hunter’s eight points were her second-most in a game this season.
- Bigby has scored at least eight points in eight of her 11 outings as a Frog and in five consecutive games.
- Emma-Nnopu registered season highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals.
- Merrill scored a season-high six points for the third time.
- Merrill needs 68 points to become the fourth member of the 1,000-point club on TCU’s roster.
- Campbell improved his career Schollmaier Arena record to 24-4. He will become the fastest TCU head coach to win 25 home games if the Frogs’ defeat Samford on Tuesday.