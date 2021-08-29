News Ticker

TCU dominates UTRGV 6-0

August 29, 2021 Featured, Galleries, Soccer, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU dominated UTRGV outscoring them 6-0 and out-shooting them 34-2. A balanced attack saw 5 different players score.

Scoring Summary

Time Team Description
03:56 TCU Grace Collins (3)
GOAL by TCU Collins, Grace.
16:48 TCU Gracie Brian (2)
Assisted By: Grace Collins
GOAL by TCU Brian, Gracie Assist by Collins, Grace.
49:39 TCU Messiah Bright (2)
Assisted By: Michelle Slater
GOAL by TCU Bright, Messiah Assist by Slater, Michelle.
60:36 TCU Oli Pena (1)
Assisted By: Payton Crews
GOAL by TCU Pena, Oli Assist by Crews, Payton.
70:26 TCU Gracie Brian (2)
Assisted By: Camryn Lancaster
GOAL by TCU Brian, Gracie Assist by Lancaster, Camryn.
79:50 TCU Lauren Memoly (1)
Assisted By: Camryn Lancaster
GOAL by TCU Memoly, Lauren Assist by Lancaster, Camryn.

Cautions and Ejections

Time Team Type Player
  01:09 UTRGV #12 Anna Barkey

Team Statistics

Statistic 1 2 T
Shots
UTRGV 1 1 2 (1)
TCU 16 18 34 (16)
Saves
UTRGV 4 6 10
TCU 0 1 1
Corner Kicks
UTRGV 0 1 1
TCU 3 4 7
Fouls
UTRGV 0 5 5
TCU 1 4 5
() Shots on goal.

