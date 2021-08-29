TCU dominates UTRGV 6-0

TCU dominated UTRGV outscoring them 6-0 and out-shooting them 34-2. A balanced attack saw 5 different players score.
Scoring Summary
|Time
|Team
|Description
|03:56
|Grace Collins (3)
GOAL by TCU Collins, Grace.
|16:48
|Gracie Brian (2)
Assisted By: Grace Collins
GOAL by TCU Brian, Gracie Assist by Collins, Grace.
|49:39
|Messiah Bright (2)
Assisted By: Michelle Slater
GOAL by TCU Bright, Messiah Assist by Slater, Michelle.
|60:36
|Oli Pena (1)
Assisted By: Payton Crews
GOAL by TCU Pena, Oli Assist by Crews, Payton.
|70:26
|Gracie Brian (2)
Assisted By: Camryn Lancaster
GOAL by TCU Brian, Gracie Assist by Lancaster, Camryn.
|79:50
|Lauren Memoly (1)
Assisted By: Camryn Lancaster
GOAL by TCU Memoly, Lauren Assist by Lancaster, Camryn.
Cautions and Ejections
|Time
|Team
|Type
|Player
|01:09
|UTRGV
|#12 Anna Barkey
Team Statistics
|Statistic
|1
|2
|T
|Shots
|UTRGV
|1
|1
|2 (1)
|TCU
|16
|18
|34 (16)
|Saves
|UTRGV
|4
|6
|10
|TCU
|0
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|UTRGV
|0
|1
|1
|TCU
|3
|4
|7
|Fouls
|UTRGV
|0
|5
|5
|TCU
|1
|4
|5
|() Shots on goal.