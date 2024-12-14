Legends hang on to beat Squadron 116-110

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|BIR
|26
|23
|30
|31
|110
|TEX
|32
|27
|31
|26
|116
Team Stats
|FG
|10-23
|14-25
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|56.0
|3PT
|5-13
|2-8
|Three Point %
|38.5
|25.0
|FT
|1-2
|2-2
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|100.0
|Rebounds
|10
|12
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|4
|Defensive Rebounds
|5
|8
|Assists
|7
|6
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Total Turnovers
|3
|3
|Points Off Turnovers
|25
|19
|Fast Break Points
|6
|4
|Points in Paint
|10
|22
|Fouls
|5
|3
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
