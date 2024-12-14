News Ticker

Legends hang on to beat Squadron 116-110

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
BIR 26 23 30 31 110
TEX 32 27 31 26 116

Team Stats

 
FG 10-23 14-25
Field Goal % 43.5 56.0
3PT 5-13 2-8
Three Point % 38.5 25.0
FT 1-2 2-2
Free Throw % 50.0 100.0
Rebounds 10 12
Offensive Rebounds 5 4
Defensive Rebounds 5 8
Assists 7 6
Steals 2 1
Blocks 2 1
Total Turnovers 3 3
Points Off Turnovers 25 19
Fast Break Points 6 4
Points in Paint 10 22
Fouls 5 3
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0

