Duchene scores in OT, Stars beat Blues 2-1

Final/OT
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|STL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|DAL
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|STL
|DAL
|9:08
|Jordan Kyrou (12)
Assists: Robert Thomas (16), Pavel Buchnevich (13)
|1
|0
|2nd Period
|STL
|DAL
|2:39
|Jason Robertson (7) (Power Play)
Assists: Jamie Benn (12), Roope Hintz (6)
|1
|1
|3rd Period
|
No Goals Scored
|OT Summary
|STL
|DAL
|2:31
|Matt Duchene (13)
Assists: Esa Lindell (9), Jason Robertson (12)
|1
|2
Penalties
|1st Period
|7:05
|
Sam Steel Tripping against Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|10:14
|
Ilya Lyubushkin Hooking against Alexey Toropchenko
|2nd Period
|1:58
|
Brayden Schenn Delaying Game – Puck over glass
|3:31
|
Alexandre Texier Holding the stick against Esa Lindell
|13:47
|
Robert Thomas Interference against Mason Marchment
|13:47
|
Mason Marchment Embellishment
|16:23
|
Jake Neighbours Hooking against Jason Robertson
|3rd Period
|4:29
|
Robert Thomas Tripping against Sam Steel
|OT Summary
|
No Penalties This Period