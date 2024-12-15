News Ticker

Duchene scores in OT, Stars beat Blues 2-1

December 15, 2024 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final/OT
 
  1 2 3 OT T
STL 1 0 0 0 1
DAL 0 1 0 1 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period STL DAL
9:08 Jordan Kyrou (12)

Assists: Robert Thomas (16), Pavel Buchnevich (13)
 1 0
 
 
2nd Period STL DAL
2:39 Jason Robertson (7) (Power Play)

Assists: Jamie Benn (12), Roope Hintz (6)
 1 1
 
 
3rd Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
OT Summary STL DAL
2:31 Matt Duchene (13)

Assists: Esa Lindell (9), Jason Robertson (12)
 1 2

Penalties

1st Period
7:05
Sam Steel Tripping against Pierre-Olivier Joseph
10:14
Ilya Lyubushkin Hooking against Alexey Toropchenko
 
 
2nd Period
1:58
Brayden Schenn Delaying Game – Puck over glass
3:31
Alexandre Texier Holding the stick against Esa Lindell
13:47
Robert Thomas Interference against Mason Marchment
13:47
Mason Marchment Embellishment
16:23
Jake Neighbours Hooking against Jason Robertson
 
 
3rd Period
4:29
Robert Thomas Tripping against Sam Steel
 
 
OT Summary
No Penalties This Period

