Sun outlast Wings 101-95

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
CON
|21
|33
|29
|18
|101
|
DAL
|30
|19
|21
|25
|95
|
Team Stats
|FG
|33-69
|38-75
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|50.7
|3PT
|8-21
|6-22
|Three Point %
|38.1
|27.3
|FT
|27-29
|13-17
|Free Throw %
|93.1
|76.5
|Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive Rebounds
|4
|6
|Defensive Rebounds
|28
|27
|Assists
|22
|24
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Total Turnovers
|14
|13
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fast Break Points
|16
|22
|Points in Paint
|38
|60
|Fouls
|15
|22
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|14
|12