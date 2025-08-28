News Ticker

Sun outlast Wings 101-95

August 28, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
CON
 21 33 29 18 101
DAL
 30 19 21 25 95
 

Team Stats
FG 33-69 38-75
Field Goal % 47.8 50.7
3PT 8-21 6-22
Three Point % 38.1 27.3
FT 27-29 13-17
Free Throw % 93.1 76.5
Rebounds 32 33
Offensive Rebounds 4 6
Defensive Rebounds 28 27
Assists 22 24
Steals 9 7
Blocks 2 3
Total Turnovers 14 13
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 15 16
Fast Break Points 16 22
Points in Paint 38 60
Fouls 15 22
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 14 12

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly