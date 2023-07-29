News Ticker

Wings dominate short handed Mystics 90-62

July 29, 2023 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Sabally records first triple double in franchise history.

11 Rebounds, 10Assists, 14 Points

 
FG 25-73 37-63
Field Goal % 34.2 58.7
3PT 5-26 5-16
Three Point % 19.2 31.3
FT 7-12 11-12
Free Throw % 58.3 91.7
Rebounds 21 48
Offensive Rebounds 7 6
Defensive Rebounds 14 42
Assists 19 29
Steals 11 5
Blocks 2 6
Total Turnovers 8 20
Points Off Turnovers 8 22
Fast Break Points 9 14
Points in Paint 28 60
Fouls 16 15
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 31

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly