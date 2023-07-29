Wings dominate short handed Mystics 90-62

Sabally records first triple double in franchise history.
11 Rebounds, 10Assists, 14 Points
|FG
|25-73
|37-63
|Field Goal %
|34.2
|58.7
|3PT
|5-26
|5-16
|Three Point %
|19.2
|31.3
|FT
|7-12
|11-12
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|91.7
|Rebounds
|21
|48
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|6
|Defensive Rebounds
|14
|42
|Assists
|19
|29
|Steals
|11
|5
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Total Turnovers
|8
|20
|Points Off Turnovers
|8
|22
|Fast Break Points
|9
|14
|Points in Paint
|28
|60
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|31