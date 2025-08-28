08/27/2025 Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels

1st Adell doubled to center, Ward scored. 1 0

1st A. García homered to center (421 feet), Langford scored and Seager scored. 1 3

1st Higashioka hit sacrifice fly to center, Pederson scored. 1 4

2nd Pederson homered to right (366 feet), Langford scored and Seager scored. 1 7

4th Seager homered to right center (424 feet), Langford scored. 1 9

4th Pederson singled to right, A. García scored. 1 10

4th Higashioka reached on infield single to second, Pederson scored, Jung to third. 1 11

5th Moore homered to center (401 feet). 2 11

5th Duran doubled to left, Langford scored. 2 12

7th Neto doubled to left, Peraza scored, Teodosio to third. 3 12

7th Duran singled to center, Osuna scored, Helman to second, Smith to third. 3 13

7th A. García doubled to left, Smith scored and Helman scored, Duran to third. 3 15

7th Pederson grounded out to shortstop, Duran scored, A. García to third. 3 16

7th Jung singled to center, A. García scored. 3 17