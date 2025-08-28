08/27/2025 Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|LAA
|TEX
|1st
|Adell doubled to center, Ward scored.
|1
|0
|1st
|A. García homered to center (421 feet), Langford scored and Seager scored.
|1
|3
|1st
|Higashioka hit sacrifice fly to center, Pederson scored.
|1
|4
|2nd
|Pederson homered to right (366 feet), Langford scored and Seager scored.
|1
|7
|4th
|Seager homered to right center (424 feet), Langford scored.
|1
|9
|4th
|Pederson singled to right, A. García scored.
|1
|10
|4th
|Higashioka reached on infield single to second, Pederson scored, Jung to third.
|1
|11
|5th
|Moore homered to center (401 feet).
|2
|11
|5th
|Duran doubled to left, Langford scored.
|2
|12
|7th
|Neto doubled to left, Peraza scored, Teodosio to third.
|3
|12
|7th
|Duran singled to center, Osuna scored, Helman to second, Smith to third.
|3
|13
|7th
|A. García doubled to left, Smith scored and Helman scored, Duran to third.
|3
|15
|7th
|Pederson grounded out to shortstop, Duran scored, A. García to third.
|3
|16
|7th
|Jung singled to center, A. García scored.
|3
|17
|7th
|Higashioka homered to left center (386 feet), Jung scored and Tellez scored.
|3
|20