08/27/2025 Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels

August 28, 2025 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

Photos by Michael Kolch

LAA
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 3 7 1
4 3 0 4 1 0 8 0 20 22 0
 
 
J. Webb
WIN

J. Webb5-4

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB
 
J. Kochanowicz
LOSS

J. Kochanowicz3-11

3.1 IP, 9 H, 10 ER, 1 K, 3 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 LAA TEX
  1st Adell doubled to center, Ward scored. 1 0
  1st A. García homered to center (421 feet), Langford scored and Seager scored. 1 3
  1st Higashioka hit sacrifice fly to center, Pederson scored. 1 4
  2nd Pederson homered to right (366 feet), Langford scored and Seager scored. 1 7
  4th Seager homered to right center (424 feet), Langford scored. 1 9
  4th Pederson singled to right, A. García scored. 1 10
  4th Higashioka reached on infield single to second, Pederson scored, Jung to third. 1 11
  5th Moore homered to center (401 feet). 2 11
  5th Duran doubled to left, Langford scored. 2 12
  7th Neto doubled to left, Peraza scored, Teodosio to third. 3 12
  7th Duran singled to center, Osuna scored, Helman to second, Smith to third. 3 13
  7th A. García doubled to left, Smith scored and Helman scored, Duran to third. 3 15
  7th Pederson grounded out to shortstop, Duran scored, A. García to third. 3 16
  7th Jung singled to center, A. García scored. 3 17
  7th Higashioka homered to left center (386 feet), Jung scored and Tellez scored. 3 20

 

