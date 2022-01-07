Stars win in shootout

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Joe Pavelski puts on the breaks before firing it five-hole, while Braden Holtby shut down Anton Lundell to give the Stars the win

After 17 days between games, the Stars delivered a thrilling 6-5 shootout victory over the Florida Panthers in an instant classic in front of 17,678 at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

What a way to come back from a lengthy break in the schedule.

Dealt with scheduling postponements and a COVID outbreak that sidelined 11 players at one point, the Stars returned to action against one of the best teams in the NHL.

And, true to form, the Stars found a way to beat a high-caliber team on home ice. They snapped Florida’s four-game winning streak and erased three separate one-goal deficits.

Though they didn’t keep the Panthers off the scoresheet (they entered the game with 24 goals in their past four games), Braden Holtby delivered a 37-save effort to keep the Stars alive.

The veteran netminder was busy all night, stopping 18 of 19 shots in the first period and 29 of 33 through 40 minutes. He turned aside eight of nine in the third and thwarted both Panthers attempts in the shootout to lift the Stars to their third straight victory and a 16-12-2 record overall.