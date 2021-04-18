Stars big second period leads to a 5-1 WIN

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Seven different players from the Stars earned two points, Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots, helping lift the Stars to a 5-1 win

The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the second period, including two in 20 seconds, in a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.

Seven players scored two points each, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for the Stars (17-14-12), who are 4-0-2 in the past six games.

“When you’re rolling, guys have more confidence,” Dallas forward Joe Pavelski said. “The biggest thing is we’ve got to keep taking care of business and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

Vladislav Gavrikov scored for the Blue Jackets (15-22-9), who have lost five straight and 12 of 14, including 4-1 here Thursday.